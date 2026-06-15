Colombia lineup vs. Uzbekistan: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group K clash as Luis Diaz makes World Cup debut

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Jun 2026 15:59

Having missed out on Qatar 2022, Colombia will return to football's grandest stage on Wednesday, when they meet Uzbekistan at World Cup 2026.

Ahead of their opening Group K fixture in Mexico City, head coach Nestor Lorenzo expects to have a full 26-man squad to choose from, with veteran skipper James Rodriguez set to lead out the side.

While he starred at Brazil 2014 - and more recently set up seven goals during CONMEBOL qualifying - his fellow forward Luis Diaz has yet to play at a global finals.

A key man for German juggernaut Bayern Munich, Diaz scored seven times in qualifying, including a memorable brace in the historic 2-1 victory over Brazil.

The pair should link up with prolific Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez, as Jhon Duran did not make the squad and Jhon Cordoba is more likely to be used from the bench.

Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz is locked in on the right, but it could be a three-way battle for two centre-back roles, as Yerry Mina - the only defender ever to score three World Cup headers - vies to break up the Jhon Lucumi-Davinson Sanchez duo.

There is a similar story in midfield, where Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Gustavo Puerta and Kevin Castano are all fighting for two places.

Colombia possible starting lineup: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

> Click here to see how Uzbekistan could line up against Colombia