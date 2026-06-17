Team News: Uzbekistan vs Colombia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Getting under way at World Cup 2026, debutants Uzbekistan will meet former quarter-finalists Colombia on Wednesday evening, as the pair lock horns in Mexico City.
Set to vie with Portugal and DR Congo to successfully escape Group K and reach the knockout phase, they have had quite a while to wait since the tournament kicked off.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
UZBEKISTAN vs. COLOMBIA
UZBEKISTAN
Out: None
Doubtful: Khojiakbar Alijonov (calf), Jaloliddin Masharipov (back)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Sayfiev, Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Nazrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov
COLOMBIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez