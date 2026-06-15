Uzbekistan lineup vs Colombia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group K clash as Cannavaro places trust in Man City star

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Jun 2026 15:29 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 16:02

Having finally got over the line in AFC qualifying, debutants Uzbekistan will start their World Cup 2026 campaign in Mexico City, meeting Group K rivals Colombia on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation are managed by former world champion Fabio Cannavaro, who is expected to field a cautious 3-4-2-1 formation that can also be interpreted as 5-4-1.

An integral part of Cannavaro's defence, 21-year-old rising star Abdukodir Khusanov has impressed for Manchester City in recent months, while Sherzod Nasrullaev is a key figure on the left flank.

Eldor Shomurodov - his country's captain and all-time top scorer with 44 goals, five of which came in qualifying - will lead the White Wolves' attack.

Shomurodov's teammate at Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, Abbosbek Fayzullaev is a speedy winger who scored four goals during the qualifiers; the pair are set to link up again in midweek.

However, 74-cap forward Jaloliddin Masharipov may miss out on his long-awaited World Cup debut due to a back injury that caused him to sit out both pre-tournament friendlies.

As Khojiakbar Alijonov is also struggling with a calf problem, veteran full-back Farrukh Safiyev is likely to start on the right wing.

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup: Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Sayfiev, Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Nazrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov

> Click here to see how Colombia could line up against Uzbekistan