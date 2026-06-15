France vs. Senegal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 15 Jun 2026 15:26

France and Senegal get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns underway when they meet in New Jersey on Tuesday evening.

Les Bleus and the Lions of Teranga both find themselves in Group I for the tournament, alongside Iraq and Norway, who face off later on the same evening.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between France and Senegal.

What time does France vs. Senegal kick off?

When France and Senegal meet for the opening Group I match, they will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is France vs. Senegal being played?

The sides will meet at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a stadium that holds 82,566 fans and usually accommodates both the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Following the Brazil vs. Morocco match on Saturday, this will be the second of five group matches being played at the arena, which is also hosting the final on Sunday, July 19.

How to watch France vs. Senegal in the UK

TV channels

The match will be available to view on BBCOne.

Every single game in this summer's World Cup is available for those in the UK to watch on either ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

For those out and about, the match is able to be viewed on BBC iPlayer or listened to on the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available after the final whistle on both BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every game throughout the tournament as well as many pre and post match interviews on the FIFA World Cup account.

What is at stake for France and Senegal?

If teams want to qualify for the knockout stages, they will have to either finish in the top two places in their respective group, or go through as one of the eight best third place sides.

As there are only four third place teams that will not progress to the knockouts, it is extremely likely that three points will be enough for a side to progress from the groups, meaning a win for either nation tomorrow evening would have them with one foot in the round of 32.

With many backing Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and co to earn France their third World Cup crown this summer, Didier Deschamps's men will undoubtedly want to get off to the best possible start by claiming all three points when facing Senegal on Tuesday evening.

However, to do so they will have to claim their first every victory over the African side, with the teams only prior meeting being at the 2002 World Cup, with Senegal winning 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from the late Papa Bouba Diop.

> Our full match preview for France vs. Senegal can be found here