France vs Senegal: The five African nations that have beaten Les Bleus ahead of World Cup 2026 clash

By Axel Clody | 16 Jun 2026 07:02

With France versus Senegal at the 2026 World Cup just hours away, which five African nations have already claimed the scalp of Les Bleus?

On Tuesday, Senegal face France in their opening fixture at the 2026 World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

Senegal have beaten France before

Twenty-four years after the 1-0 victory on 31 May 2002 in Seoul, South Korea — courtesy of a goal from the late Papa Bouba Diop to cap an historic debut in the competition — the Lions of Teranga are looking to repeat the feat against a France side hungry for revenge.

2002 - ?? 0-1 ??

2026 - ?? ?-? ??



Another storyline heading into #FIFAWorldCup 2026... pic.twitter.com/wPB90BFNcn — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2025

Senegal are already one of five African nations to have floored the two-time world champions (1998 and 2018) and current runners-up. Beyond the Lions, four other teams from the continent can boast of having got the better of Les Bleus, despite an overall record that is heavily in favour of the Europeans, who have won 17 times with seven draws.

Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Ivory Coast have also beaten France

Nigeria became the second African nation to defeat France on 2 June 2009 in a friendly played in Saint-Etienne. South Africa inflicted France's second World Cup defeat at the hands of an African side on 22 June 2010 in Bloemfontein, winning 2-1.

Twelve years later, Tunisia prevailed in Qatar on 30 November 2022, securing a 1-0 victory over Les Bleus. The most recent African nation to beat France was Ivory Coast, who triumphed on 4 June in a warm-up friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Should Senegal claim another victory on Tuesday, it would mark the sixth African triumph over France and the fourth at a World Cup.