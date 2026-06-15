Team News: France vs. Senegal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 20:00

Group I of the 2026 World Cup commences with a blockbuster showdown between France and Senegal in East Rutherford on Tuesday evening.

Les Bleus and the Lions of Teranga previously locked horns in the 2002 edition, when current Senegal boss Pape Thiaw was an unused substitute in a historic 1-0 triumph for his country.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

FRANCE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe; Dembele

SENEGAL

Out: None

Doubtful: Cherif Ndiaye (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; Sarr, Diarra, Mane; Jackson