Team News: France vs. Senegal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Group I of the 2026 World Cup commences with a blockbuster showdown between France and Senegal in East Rutherford on Tuesday evening.
Les Bleus and the Lions of Teranga previously locked horns in the 2002 edition, when current Senegal boss Pape Thiaw was an unused substitute in a historic 1-0 triumph for his country.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.
FRANCE vs. SENEGAL
FRANCE
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe; Dembele
SENEGAL
Out: None
Doubtful: Cherif Ndiaye (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; Sarr, Diarra, Mane; Jackson