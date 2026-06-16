France 3-1 Senegal: Magical Mbappe claims Giroud goalscoring record after penalty controversy

By Ben Sully | 16 Jun 2026 20:19 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 23:00

There is just something about Kylian Mbappe and the World Cup.

The Real Madrid star scored four goals in France's triumphant campaign in 2018, netted eight in Qatar and has already registered twice in the 2026 edition to continue his love affair with football's most biggest tournament.

Like his French teammates, Mbappe came to life in the second half against Senegal in New Jersey, overcoming a controversial non-penalty call to take France's all-time scoring record with a match-winning brace in a 3-1 success in Group I.

France 3-1 Senegal: What just happened?

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

France's attacking quartet of Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue failed to deliver in an underwhelming first-half performance.

Senegal were the better side in the first period, but were ultimately left to rue near-misses as Nicolas Jackson struck the upright and Ismaila Sarr blazed over from close range.

With Deschamps's half-time words ringing in their ears, Les Bleues upped the ante in the second period and duly found the all-important opener, just moments after Kylian Mbappe was denied what appeared to be a clear penalty.

The Real Madrid star put that controversial decision behind him to make a darting run to create the angle for Michael Olise's perfectly-weighted through ball before calmly stroking it beyond Edouard Mendy.

The goals continued to flow as Bradley Barcola doubled France's lead and Ibrahim Mbaye netted for Senegal, before Mbappe had the final say with a swerving shot from distance that will go down in French football history.

France 3-1 Senegal : The big talking point

MBAPPÉ SCORES! ⚽️



He is now France's joint all-time top goalscorer with Olivier Giroud! ? pic.twitter.com/GXv07RD3Xb — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 16, 2026

For a brief moment, France feared that the referee's refusal to award a penalty for Sadio Mane's rash challenge on Mbappe would define the game.

Alireza Faghani was sent to the monitor after replays appeared to show Mane catch Mbappe's trailing leg, but to everyone's surprise, the official ruled that the Frenchman initiated the contact despite many fans' initial belief that a penalty had been given.

Mbappe and Olise ensured that the controversial decision would not affect the result, as they combined for the former to open France's account at the tournament.

The composed finish moved him level with Giroud at the top of France's all-time goalscoring chart.

Mbappe only shared the record for 30 minutes before he conjured up a fierce long-range strike that evaded Mendy, taking him past Giroud with his 58th goal in 99 international appearances.

Mbappe eyeing another goalscoring record: Bigger picture

Having claimed France's outright goalscoring record, Mbappe will have the chance in the coming years to add to his tally and make it extremely difficult for anyone to surpass him in the future.

Not content with being France's best-ever goalscorer, Mbappe will be eyeing another major record after taking his overall World Cup tally to 14 goals in 15 appearances.

The forward has now surpassed Pele, Just Fontaine and Lionel Messi, although the latter will have the chance to respond when he features for Argentina throughout the 2026 tournament.

Mbappe heads into matchday two level with Gerd Muller, one behind Ronaldo and two away from the World Cup's leading scorer Miroslav Klose, who will know that it is only a matter of time until his 16-goal tally is surpassed.

France 3-1 Senegal: What happens next?

Mbappe will view France's next game against Iraq as a great opportunity to produce another strong display to close in, equal or even surpass Klose's record.

As for Senegal, they will be hoping for better fortunes in a tough second group game against Norway.