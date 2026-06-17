Czech Republic lineup vs South Africa: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group A clash as Miroslav Koubek weighs options

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 Jun 2026 01:50 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 02:00

Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek could keep faith in his 3-4-2-1 system despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their tournament opener last Friday.

Repre took the lead in the 59th minute when Ladislav Krejci rose highest to head home from Vladimir Coufal's long throw, but they were eventually undone after conceding in the 67th and 80th minutes.

Having admitted after the match that "the better team won", Koubek also acknowledged that his side made costly mistakes despite creating several opportunities of their own, and he will now hope they can respond with a victory against South Africa on Matchday Two.

Matej Kovar should continue between the posts and is expected to be protected by a back three comprising Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek and Krejci, who remains a major threat at both ends of the pitch.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender has directly contributed to four goals across his last five appearances for Repre and that attacking presence could prove invaluable once again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Coufal is likely to continue at right wing-back, while Jaroslav Zeleny should retain his place on the opposite flank.

Tomas Soucek is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Alexandr Sojka as the double pivot tasked with dictating the tempo in central areas.

Lukas Provod and Pavel Sulc could once again occupy the advanced midfield positions, providing support behind Patrik Schick, who is set to spearhead the attack.

Czech Republic predicted lineup:

Kovar; Hranac, Chaloupek, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Sulc, Provod; Schick