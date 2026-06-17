Czech Republic vs. South Africa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 13:46 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 13:49

Czech Republic and South Africa will continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Both teams lost their opening match of the competition, South Africa going down 2-0 to Mexico, before Czech Republic were beaten 2-1 by South Korea.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Czech Republic vs. South Africa kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Czech Republic vs. South Africa being played?

The World Cup fixture between Czech Republic and South Africa will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Atlanta United FC of the MLS play their home fixtures at the impressive stadium.

How to watch Czech Republic vs. South Africa in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Czech Republic and South Africa?

There is pressure on both Czech Republic and South Africa in this match considering that the pair were beaten in their opening fixtures of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico and South Korea both have three points in Group A, but a defeat here would not end either Czech Republic or South Africa's chances of advancing, as the top eight third-place teams will also make it to the next round.

Czech Republic are currently the team in third due to their superior goal difference, but so much can change in a short space of time.

South Africa's final match in the section will come against South Korea on June 24, while Czech Republic will finish their Group A challenge against Mexico.

> Our full preview of Czech Republic vs. South Africa can be found here