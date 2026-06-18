Czech Republic 1-1 South Africa: Why quickest 2026 World Cup goal should concern everyone ahead of knockouts

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jun 2026 19:14 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 19:18

Czech Republic scored the quickest goal of the 2026 World Cup, but their defensive approach was only enough to secure a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Group A on Thursday.

It took Michal Sadilek just five minutes and eight seconds to put Czech Republic ahead at Atlanta stadium, and his goal predictably came from a set piece.

The increasing importance of dead-ball situations was seen across domestic leagues in 2025-26, and while Sadilek's goal came from a quick throw-in, it highlights just how devastating set pieces can be.

Repre felt comfortable enough to sit deep against South Africa for the remainder of the game, but they could not hold on as Teboho Mokoena netted a late penalty.

The Czechs are wasting no time ⏱️??



Michal Sadilek gives them the early lead against South Africa in Group A!#FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tAC5SYx4YI — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 18, 2026

Czech Republic 1-1 South Africa: Late penalty cancels out early opener

South Africa were criticised by supporters for using a three-man defence against Mexico in their opening group game, but the change to a back four on Thursday did little to help them in matchweek two given they were caught out in the first five minutes.

Adam Hlozek sprinted down the right flank to chase a throw in before cutting the ball across to the edge of the box, where Sadilek combined with Alexandr Sojka to strike low into the right side of goal.

Czech Republic opted to surrender possession for large stretches, satisfied by their use of a set piece in the first half, but they failed to hold on.

Pavel Sulc was penalised for a handball late in the match, before Mokoena fired his penalty into the left side of the net.

Neither team truly created much in the final third, and a stalemate was a fair reflection of the game, though the dour football on display was a concern.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Czech Republic 1-1 South Africa: Quick goal leads to poor spectacle

Sadilek deserves immense credit for being so calm under pressure so early in the clash, but it is clear that Czech Republic intend to defend deep and rely on set pieces for the remainder of their time in North America.

Repre scored against South Africa in the fifth minute and ended the first half with just 37% possession, while eight of their 14 overall shots came from either corners, free kicks or throw-ins.

Czech Republic were similarly defensive against South Korea in their opening group game, especially after taking a lead, though they did eventually suffer defeat in that contest.

Whether they would have approached their clash with South Africa differently had they not scored so early is difficult to tell, but they will almost certainly continue to play in such a manner for as long as they remain in the tournament.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Set-piece strategy: A warning sign for the knockouts

Four of Czech Republic's five first-half shots came from set pieces, and though they offered little in the final third, they were willing to play on the margins because of their dead-ball efficiency.

Arsenal proved that it is possible to achieve success by remaining compact and relying on physical advantages from set pieces, and that has been a common theme so far at the World Cup.

England earned a penalty from a corner against Croatia before scoring from another corner in the first half on Wednesday, and it would not be surprising if other sides opted to deploy a similar strategy.

The game on Thursday was arguably ruined by Sadilek's early goal as it allowed Repre to sit deep, and similar displays in the knockouts from other nations could make the tournament a difficult watch.

Czech Republic will not care about the nature of their performances, and nor should their fans, but FIFA have made a concerted effort to prevent gamesmanship from damaging the spectacle of the tournament, so it was disappointing to see such a negative style of play.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Czech Republic 1-1 South Africa: At risk of Group A elimination

Czech Republic stay third with two points after Thursday, and their final group game will come against World Cup co-hosts Mexico on June 25.

South Africa are in fourth with one point and they will face South Korea on June 25, but both Bafana Bafana and Czech Republic will likely need to win next week to avoid World Cup elimination.