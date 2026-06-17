Czech Republic vs. South Africa: Why Relebohile Mofokeng’s World Cup baptism of fire could define Bafana Bafana’s fate

By Aishat Akanni | 17 Jun 2026 16:04

South Africa arrived at the 2026 World Cup hoping to write a new chapter in their football history. What they got instead in their Group A opener against Mexico was a 2-0 defeat and red cards for both Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, two of their most important attacking contributors.

With both men suspended for Thursday’s meeting with Czech Republic at Atlanta Stadium, Bafana Bafana face an eliminator. Win, and they stay alive; lose, and their World Cup is effectively over, with South Africa already shorn of key personnel before kick-off.

Czech Republic arrive in a similarly desperate position, having led against South Korea in their own opener before collapsing to a 2-1 defeat. Neither side has a point on the board, and the loser here will all but be heading home after two games.

Into that vacuum steps Relebohile Mofokeng: 21 years old, 13 international caps, and about to experience the biggest 90 minutes of his young career.

Here, ahead of their crucial Group A clash with Czech Republic, Sports Mole takes a look at why the 21-year-old Orlando Pirates star could be the key to keeping Bafana Bafana’s World Cup alive.

Why South Africa cannot afford for Mofokeng to go missing

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The suspension of Zwane is particularly significant. The Mamelodi Sundowns veteran was not simply a name on a teamsheet, he was the experienced hand expected to guide South Africa’s younger forwards through the intensity of a World Cup group stage.

His absence now places a far heavier burden on Mofokeng, who will be asked to provide not just pace and directness, but creative leadership in a team that showed very little of either against Mexico.

Hugo Broos’ side created almost nothing in that opening defeat. They were overrun in possession, overpowered in midfield, and offered next to no threat in the final third. Against a Czech Republic side that leads in European pedigree and physical presence, anchored by the imposing Patrik Schick and the ever-reliable Tomas Soucek, South Africa will need to produce something different.

That something different almost certainly has to come from Mofokeng.

What Mofokeng brings to this Bafana Bafana side

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It would be easy to look at Mofokeng’s 13 international caps and a single goal to his name for South Africa and conclude that he is too inexperienced for a moment this large. That conclusion would be shortsighted.

The 21-year-old just completed a remarkable domestic season with Orlando Pirates, registering 10 goals and eight assists in the South African Premiership, numbers that place him among the standout performers in African domestic football this season. His 20-goal contributions across all competitions also helped in Pirates' historic domestic treble.

Broos looks set to deploy Mofokeng centrally behind a lone Lyle Foster, flanked by Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, with Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha screening as a double pivot. That central role would hand Mofokeng licence to drift into pockets between the lines, a freedom his low centre of gravity and close control are perfectly suited to exploiting.

At 1.66m, Mofokeng is deceptively difficult to dispossess, with the kind of quick-twitch directness that can unsettle even well-organised European defences. The understanding he already shares with Appollis and Moremi from their time together at Orlando Pirates could prove valuable too, offering South Africa a rare pocket of

Mofokeng is also one of the few players in this South Africa squad capable of winning individual duels in the final third, which, in a game where Bafana will likely spend large spells defending, makes him the most natural creative outlet available to Broos. His talent has not gone unnoticed elsewhere either, with Mexico boss Javier Aguirre having identified him as one of the specific Bafana players his team analysed before their own meeting with South Africa.

The problem: Czech Republic’s defensive structure and Schick’s threat

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The challenge for South Africa, and for Mofokeng in particular, is that Czech Republic will not make life easy.

Miroslav Koubek’s side are built on defensive solidity and set-piece efficiency. During their European qualifying campaign, they scored eight goals from dead-ball situations, the highest total among all European qualifiers. With Schick and Soucek both presenting aerial threats, South Africa will need to be impeccable from corners and free kicks.

Schick himself arrives in Atlanta having scored 26 goals in 54 international appearances, with 16 Bundesliga goals last season despite missing periods through injury. He is the kind of centre-forward who punishes the slightest defensive lapse, and South Africa’s backline, already disrupted by the enforced changes following the Mexico red cards, will need to be alert from first whistle to last.

In that context, Mofokeng’s role is twofold. In possession, he must be South Africa’s most dangerous creative presence, the player capable of turning a defensive block into a genuine attacking opportunity. Out of possession, he must work harder than he has ever been required to at club level, since Czech Republic’s physical midfield will look to close down space the moment Bafana Bafana lose the ball.

Why this match and Mofokeng matters beyond Group A

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There is a broader significance to what happens in Atlanta on Thursday, one that extends beyond three points in Group A.

South Africa returns to the World Cup for the first time since they hosted it in 2010. That generation was defined by Siphiwe Tshabalala’s famous opener against Mexico at Soccer City, a moment that became the symbol of the entire tournament. Sixteen years later, Bafana Bafana are back, and a new generation of fans is watching to see who their icon from this edition will be.

Mofokeng has the profile to be that player. He is young, exciting, and carries the kind of raw energy that South African supporters identify with. His nickname, “President yama 2k,” speaks to the generational connection he has already forged with the domestic fanbase. But nicknames and potential mean nothing on a night when survival is the only thing that matters.

If he delivers on Thursday, if he turns a deficit situation into a talking point, forces chances, creates uncertainty in Czech Republic’s defence, then South Africa’s World Cup story continues. If he fades into the game as the team did against Mexico, Bafana Bafana’s tournament may end before it has truly begun.

Either way, Mofokeng will have earned his World Cup education on the hardest possible terms.