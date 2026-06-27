Uruguay 0-1 Spain: Muslera howler hands La Roja group glory as Uruguay crash out

By Naim Beneddra | 27 Jun 2026 05:21 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 05:43

Spain avoided a last-32 showdown with defending champions Argentina by the narrowest of margins on Friday night, but Luis de la Fuente will have seen precious little to celebrate beyond the result. Álex Baena's 42nd-minute strike, gifted by a Fernando Muslera blunder, proved the only goal of the game as La Roja ground out a deeply unconvincing 1-0 victory in Guadalajara.

Two-time winners Uruguay depart as the highest-ranked side to crash out in the group stage, their miserable campaign haunted by the same recurring nightmare: a goalkeeper who cost them dearly every time the pressure was highest.

Uruguay 0-1 Spain: What just happened?

For the opening 40 minutes, Uruguay were close to perfect. They had surrendered just two shots, threatened on the counter through quick transitions, and Darwin Núñez squandered their clearest chance, opting for an audacious back-heel when clean through on goal.

Then came the moment that decided everything. Marcos Llorente delivered a cross into the box, where Baena arrived to fire a low first-time finish, but Muslera — getting both hands to the ball — could only swat it into his own net. To compound Uruguay's misery, Manuel Ugarte was stretchered off in the build-up to the goal with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Muslera was replaced at half-time by Sergio Rochet, with Bielsa later revealing the decision came from the goalkeeper himself. The second half was a war of attrition rather than football. Uruguay pressed forward but kept losing possession in the final third, unable to test Unai Simón with anything beyond long-range efforts. Ferran Torres should have killed the contest with five minutes remaining but struck the crossbar with the goal at his mercy. The night ended in complete ignominy when Agustín Canobbio received a straight red card for a reckless studs-up challenge on Pau Cubarsí deep in stoppage time.

?? Spain have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2026

Uruguay 0-1 Spain: The big talking point

The story of this match — and of Uruguay's entire tournament — is Fernando Muslera. The goalkeeper, who made his World Cup debut back in 2010, had already conceded three goals across the first two group games, both of which ended in draws. His fumble against Baena, a tame, central effort that he managed to palm into his own net, was the defining image of a catastrophic campaign.

Reports of a revolt inside the Uruguay dressing room had already emerged before kick-off, with leading players including Federico Valverde clashing with Bielsa over tactics. The Real Madrid star was visibly upset when he was substituted early in the second half — a moment that captured the dysfunction running through a squad that arrived in North America with genuine knockout ambitions.

Uruguay 0-1 Spain: The bigger picture

Spain's performance against Uruguay mirrored their opening draw with Cape Verde: a dominant side on paper suffocated by a deep defensive block, unable to create clear-cut chances and reliant on individual errors rather than their own attacking quality. Lamine Yamal, carefully managed after an early end to his club season, was subdued for long stretches. The teenager showed only flashes of his usual brilliance as Uruguay's players hunted him relentlessly.

De la Fuente's decision to start Mikel Merino and Marcos Llorente over Dani Olmo and Pedro Porro added physicality but blunted Spain's creative edge. It was only after Olmo and Fabián Ruiz came off the bench that Spain finally showed something resembling their best football — though even then, it amounted to little more than flickers.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia to finish second in the group on three points, securing a historic first-ever knockout-stage appearance at a World Cup — and a date with Argentina as their reward.

Uruguay 0-1 Spain: What happens next?

Spain will face either Austria or Algeria in Los Angeles in the Round of 32 on Thursday — a significantly more palatable prospect than the Messi-led defending champions they sidestepped by finishing top of the group. Whether de la Fuente's side can find a higher gear by then remains the pressing question.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are heading home. They depart without a single win, having drawn against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde before falling to Spain — a collapse that will inevitably trigger a reckoning over Bielsa's methods, his goalkeeper selections, and the fractures that reportedly split his squad long before the final whistle blew in Guadalajara.