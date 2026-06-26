Team News: Uruguay vs. Spain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Uruguay and Spain will round off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Friday.
As it stands, Spain are top of the section on four points, while Uruguay sit second on two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
URUGUAY VS. SPAIN
URUGUAY
Out: Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Caceres, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Canobbio, Nunez, Araujo
SPAIN
Out: None
Doubtful: Victor Munoz (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams