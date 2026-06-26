Team News: Uruguay vs. Spain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 01:00 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 01:00

Uruguay and Spain will round off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Friday.

As it stands, Spain are top of the section on four points, while Uruguay sit second on two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

URUGUAY

Out: Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Caceres, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Canobbio, Nunez, Araujo

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Victor Munoz (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams