World Cup Gameweek 3
Uruguay
Jun 27, 2026 1.00am
Guadalajara Stadium
Spain

Team News: Uruguay vs. Spain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Uruguay vs. Spain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Aflo

Uruguay and Spain will round off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Friday.

As it stands, Spain are top of the section on four points, while Uruguay sit second on two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

URUGUAY VS. SPAIN

URUGUAY

Out: Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Caceres, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Canobbio, Nunez, Araujo

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Victor Munoz (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

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