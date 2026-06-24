Preview: Uruguay vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 19:38

Both aiming to book their spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, Spain and Uruguay will lock horns in Group H on Friday.

Spain are currently top of the section, picking up four points from two matches, while Uruguay are second, collecting two points from their two games at the tournament.

Match preview

Uruguay vs. Spain World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Spain opened their 2026 World Cup with an underwhelming goalless draw against Cape Verde, but La Roja were excellent in their clash against Saudi Arabia last time out, running out 4-0 winners, with Mikel Oyarzabal (two) and Lamine Yamal on the scoresheet.

Luis de la Fuente's team are currently top of Group H on four points, two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay and third-placed Cape Verde ahead of the final matchday.

Spain will qualify for the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup as Group H winners should they beat Uruguay, while a draw would also be enough for La Roja, providing that Cape Verde do not overcome Saudi Arabia by five or more goals.

La Roja would finish second in the section if they lose to Uruguay, providing that Cape Verde fail to overcome Saudi Arabia, but De la Fuente's team will not want to leave anything to chance and will therefore be targeting a win in matchday three.

Spain have won five and drawn five of their previous 10 matches against Uruguay in all competitions, including draws in the group stage of the 1950 and 1990 World Cups.

© Imago / Xinhua

Uruguay have not actually faced Spain since 2013, losing a Confederations Cup group-stage fixture 2-1, and they are on a run of three straight defeats to La Roja, who have netted 16 times across 10 meetings with the South American nation.

The Sky Blues opened their 2026 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, before playing out a 2-2 with Cape Verde last time out - two points from two games has left them in second, level on points with third-placed Cape Verde.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will qualify for the round of 32 as Group H winners if they defeat Spain, and Cape Verde fail to beat Saudi Arabia in the section's other match.

There are also a number of scenarios which could see Uruguay finish second, third or fourth, with Group H having a whole host of permutations at this stage of proceedings.

Uruguay famously won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, while they were fourth as recently as 2010, but the South Americans were knocked out in the group stage of the 2022 tournament.

Spain World Cup form:

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Uruguay World Cup form:

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Team News

© Imago

Uruguay will be without the services of Ronald Araujo (calf) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf) for Friday's match, but there are no fresh fitness concerns for the South American team.

There could be a key change in the final third of the field for this match, with Darwin Nunez potentially being introduced in place of Federico Vinas.

Agustin Canobbio was a standout performer against Cape Verde last time out; the same can also be said for Maxi Araujo, and both players are set to retain their spots in the final third, with Nunez going through the middle as the number nine.

Spain, meanwhile, could once again be missing Victor Munoz, but Yamal started against Saudi Arabia last time out, and the Barcelona wonderkid is again set to be included in the first XI for the contest with Uruguay.

Nico Williams has made two substitute appearances at the 2026 World Cup, and this could be the match that sees the Athletic Bilbao forward come into the starting side.

Dani Olmo impressed in midfield last time out and is again set to be given the nod over Fabian Ruiz, with Alex Baena likely to be the player to drop out for Nico Williams.

Oyarzabal scored twice against Saudi Arabia last time out, and the Real Sociedad attacker is again set to feature in the final third of the field.

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Caceres, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Canobbio, Nunez, Araujo

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

We say: Uruguay 1-2 Spain

Uruguay are capable of making this a tricky match for Spain, but we are expecting La Roja to collect all three points to secure top spot in the section, leaving Uruguay facing elimination, with two points highly unlikely to be enough to qualify in third.

Yamal could score again, and the attacker is a contender for the Golden Boot, the odds for which you can explore in our World Cup betting strategy.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.