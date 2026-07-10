Aston Villa transfer news: Former Spurs defender Emerson Royal speaks out on approach

By Darren Plant | 10 Jul 2026 17:30

Aston Villa target Emerson Royal has suggested that leaving Flamengo for the Premier League remains a possibility.

Earlier this summer, Villa were allegedly on the brink of finalising an £8.6m deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

However, it was later claimed that Flamengo had opted to retain the services of the Brazil international, who was needed to provide cover in both full-back areas.

The same report stated that the decision was not finance-related, suggesting that Villa had met Flamengo's asking price.

Speaking after a friendly win over Lausanne-Sport earlier this week, Emerson hinted that the saga may not be over.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Emerson speaks on Aston Villa interest

As relayed by Itatiaia Esporte, Emerson said: "As I always say, until anything is decided, my focus is always on Flamengo.

"I’m very happy to receive this proposal because it shows my work is being recognised.

"My focus is on Flamengo, but I don’t know what the future holds."

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Will Aston Villa wait on Emerson?

Although Villa have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, their plans are essentially on hold after the serious knee injury suffered by Amadou Onana earlier this week.

Villa will need to allocate funds to finding a suitable alternative to the Belgium international.

Therefore, who else they approach in the transfer market is up in the air, with Villa needing to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

On one level, Unai Emery may be more inclined to sign Emerson due to his ability to play in a number of positions.

At this point in time, Villa are unlikely to move swiftly on to other targets.