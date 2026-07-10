England injury news: Three Lions defender emerges as 'serious doubt' for World Cup quarter-final vs. Norway

By Carter White | 10 Jul 2026 17:21

England have reportedly been dealt a major Marc Guehi injury blow ahead of their World Cup quarter-final versus Norway on Saturday night.

The Three Lions are taking to the field at the Miami Stadium in the last eight after a resounding 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where Jude Bellingham was the star of the show, bagging a brace.

Harry Kane also found the net for the sixth time at this World Cup to secure an England versus Norway quarter-final clash in Florida this weekend, with the winners facing either Argentina or Switzerland in the final four.

Going by the FIFA rankings and the history books, the Three Lions are the favourites for success this weekend, however, the underdogs boast one of the sport's top talents in Erling Haaland.

The towering forward has captured the attention of supporters with his antics both on and off the pitch this summer, endearing himself to an audience that are not typically loyal followers of football.

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England suffer as Guehi emerges a 'serious doubt' for Saturday

According to Sky Sports News, England have suffered a significant injury blow ahead of their quarter-final clash with Norway in Miami, with Thomas Tuchel's side set to be down another defender.

During the 90-minute battle at the Azteca last week, Manchester City star Guehi picked up a hamstring injury and has not taken part in the Three Lions' final training session before the last-eight fixture.

It is understood that the 25-year-old's problem is not too serious and that England are hopeful of the centre-back playing some part for his nation against Haaland and company this weekend.

That being said, there are contingency plans in place if Guehi is deemed unavailable, with towering defender Dan Burn potentially entering the starting XI to partner Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa.

Burn was a heroic presence during his 15-minute cameo against Mexico and recorded six clearances - the most by a World Cup substitute since the England won the tournament in 1966.

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England injury news: Who else could miss the Norway clash?

Tuchel's headaches at right-back have worsened over the past week, with Jarell Quansah now suspended for two matches after a straight red card during the victory in Mexico City last time out.

After being selected in the initial 26-man squad, Tino Livramento's World Cup journey ended before England had kicked a ball at the tournament, further reducing the options on the right side of defence.

Reece James could be drafted back into the starting XI following his hamstring issue, whilst Declan Rice is being kept away from his teammates after picking up a stomach bug over the past week.