Norway vs. England: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 11:44 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 11:46

Norway and England will meet in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

England recorded a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the round of 16, while Norway posted a standout 2-1 win over Brazil.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Norway vs. England kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 10pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Norway vs. England being played?

The World Cup fixture between Norway and England will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

Hard Rock Stadium is the home of NFL outfit the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch Norway vs. England in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Norway and England?

Norway and England will lock horns for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where either Argentina or Switzerland will be waiting.

England won the World Cup in 1966 and are bidding to end decades of hurt this summer, with Thomas Tuchel aiming to lead the Three Lions to glory.

Norway, meanwhile, are in the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, with their previous best performances in the tournament coming in 1938 and 1998, reaching the round of 16 in both of those editions.

England recorded a 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16, and that match will live long in the memory, while Norway shocked Brazil with a 2-1 success.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since a friendly back in September 2014, which England won 1-0 courtesy of a second-half penalty from Wayne Rooney.

> Our full preview of Norway vs. England can be viewed here