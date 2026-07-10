Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham United battling Brighton & Hove Albion for 2026 World Cup quarter-finalist

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 11:21

West Ham United are reportedly in competition with Brighton & Hove Albion for the signature of Sevilla attacker Ruben Vargas.

The 27-year-old has helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, scoring twice and registering one assist in five appearances at the competition.

Vargas struggled with injuries at Sevilla last term, only making 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering six assists.

However, the attacker is highly rated by a number of English clubs, and according to Marca, Brighton are currently battling West Ham for his signature.

The report claims that Brighton are currently preparing to submit an offer, and the fact that West Ham have dropped down in the Championship could make it difficult for the Hammers to sign him this summer.

Villarreal are believed to have failed with a £13m offer for Vargas last summer, suggesting that Sevilla will want more than that figure in order to consider a sale in the current window.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Palace secure Spanish defender Mingueza on a free transfer

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza following the expiration of his contract at Celta Vigo.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 27-year-old's future this summer, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in his signature.

However, Palace have moved to sign the versatile defender on a four-year contract.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome a player of Oscar's quality and character to the club.

"His track record speaks for itself, with experience at the highest level for both club and country. We believe he will be a fantastic fit for Crystal Palace."

Mingueza, who previously made 66 appearances for Barcelona, scored seven goals and registered 15 assists in 147 appearances for Celta between 2022 and 2026.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ipswich 'considering' approach for Pope

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town are reportedly giving serious consideration to a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope during this summer's transfer window.

Pope has been with Newcastle since 2022, making 131 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, including 36 outings in all competitions last season.

The 34-year-old only has another year left on his contract at St James' Park, though, and there has been talk of a potential exit this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, newly-promoted Premier League club Ipswich are giving consideration to moving for the experienced goalkeeper.

Newcastle are believed to be keen to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, while the Magpies have already brought in a stopper in the current window, securing the signature of 20-year-old Ewen Jaouen from Reims.