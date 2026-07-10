Crystal Palace, Fulham 'join' Leeds United in race for Northern Ireland international this summer

By Carter White | 10 Jul 2026 11:49

Crystal Palace and Fulham have reportedly joined Leeds United in the race for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

Daniel Farke's side have been extensively linked with the 22-year-old over the course of the summer so far, supposedly weighing up a move for the player before submitting bids for his talents.

The Elland Road club have already secured a high-profile signature this summer, with Wales international Harry Wilson joining the Yorkshire side following the expiration of his terms at Fulham.

After a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League during 2025-26, there is an appetite from those of a Leeds persuasion to kick on and compete in the top half of the league standings next term.

Charles's Southampton missed out on a shot at promotion to the Premier League after being expelled from the Championship playoff final by the EFL for spying on opposition training sessions.

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Palace, Fulham join Leeds in Charles hunt?

According to Sky Sports News, two other Premier League contenders have joined Leeds in the race for Southampton star Charles, who featured 31 times in the Championship last term, scoring on three occasions.

The report claims that Fulham and Conference League champions Crystal Palace are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old ahead of the new season, in which both will be under new management in the dugout.

It is understood that both the Cottagers and the Eagles are yet to make contact with either Charles or Southampton over a potential deal, with that next step likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

It is said that Farke's Leeds outfit have already submitted two offers for the Northern Irishman, however, the Saints swiftly rejected both as they did not meet the South Coast club's valuation of the player.

Charles's St Mary's Stadium contract expires at the conclusion of next season, although there is an option for the club to extend those terms by a further 12 months until the summer of 2028.

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Premier League suitors for Charles

After a standout campaign for strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in 2024-25, Charles returned to Southampton last summer and became one of the star players of a rollercoaster campaign for the Saints.

The 22-year-old provided eight goal contributions in all competitions as Tonda Eckert's side conquered Arsenal in the FA Cup and qualified for the playoff final - before being kicked out of the latter by the EFL.

Charles has also made waves on the international scene over the past 12 months, helping Northern Ireland to reach the World Cup playoffs and grabbing an assist in a friendly match versus France last month.