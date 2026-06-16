Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'weigh up' bid for £20m-rated Championship midfielder

By Carter White | 16 Jun 2026 13:36

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles this summer.

Daniel Farke's side are preparing for a busy summer transfer window after comfortably securing their Premier League status with a 14th-placed finish in the top-flight standings during the 2025-26 campaign.

After a mid-season tactical switch, Leeds were excellent and came into little relegation dogfight trouble at the end of the campaign, leaving the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to the battle.

Looking to break into the top half of the Premier League next season, the Whites are fighting to bolster their squad during the summer, with Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford supposedly of interest.

However, the Elland Road club face an almighty amount of competition for the services of the England international, who is currently in the United States with Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions at the World Cup.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds weigh up bid for Charles?

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have highlighted midfield as an area for significant improvement during the summer transfer window, looking ahead towards the start of the new season.

The report claims that Farke's side are interested in securing the talents of Southampton enforcer Charles, who managed three goals and two assists in the Championship regular season last campaign.

It is understood that the Northern Ireland international is valued at £20m by the Saints, but it remains to be seen whether the South Coast club would be willing to accept an offer for less this summer.

As well as Southampton star Charles, Leeds are believed to be admirers of Sporting Lisbon veteran Hidemasa Morita, however, the 30-year-old does not fit the age profile of the Whites' ideal signing.

Leeds are aiming to bring down the average age of their first-team ranks, targeting men with potential resale value and the ability to blossom into a top Premier League players over the coming years.

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Charles's hero to zero

After Southampton and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw during the first leg of their Championship playoff final in May, Charles netted the final goal of the second leg at St Mary's Stadium to win the tie for his team.

However, it was Kim Hellberg's Boro who eventually walked out at Wembley Stadium in the final later that month after the Saints had been expelled by the EFL for spying on opposition team's training sessions.

Charles chance of a fully-blown campaign in the Premier League was taken away from him by no fault of his own, and Leeds United could be the side to hand that opportunity back to the Northern Ireland star.