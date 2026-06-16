How Sandro Tonali really feels about Tottenham move as Roberto De Zerbi names him his 'priority target'

By Lewis Blain | 16 Jun 2026 12:56

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for one of their most significant transfer windows in years as Roberto De Zerbi begins reshaping the squad to fit his philosophy.

After steering Spurs away from relegation danger and securing Premier League survival, the Italian is expected to receive strong backing from the club’s hierarchy ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

A new midfielder is high on the agenda, and Sandro Tonali has now emerged as the Italian’s ideal signing.

Sandro Tonali stance on Spurs summer transfer now revealed

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners believe Tonali is open to joining the club and would be interested in a move this summer.

Romano reports that Spurs are preparing to push aggressively for the Newcastle United midfielder, with discussions over a potential transfer package expected to follow if initial encouragement continues.

? More on Sandro Tonali and Spurs exclusive story.#THFC believe Tonali’s open to joining and keen on the move, while talks with Newcastle will follow on price/package.



Tottenham want to go ahead strong and get it done as it’s a priority target wanted by De Zerbi.



?… pic.twitter.com/5yAq9TuKLR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2026

Tonali has been identified as a 'priority target' by De Zerbi, who is a long-time admirer of his fellow Italian. The Italy international's blend of technical quality, tactical intelligence and defensive work-rate makes him an ideal fit for the high-intensity style De Zerbi wants to implement at Tottenham.

While Newcastle are under no pressure to sell one of their key players, Spurs are hopeful that Tonali's apparent openness to the move could help negotiations progress.

Any deal would likely require a substantial fee, thought to be in excess of £100 million, with the 26-year-old still regarded as one of the Premier League's standout midfielders.

What other transfer business could Spurs do this summer?

© Imago

Tonali may be the headline target, but he is unlikely to be the only major addition Spurs pursue this summer.

Having already brought in Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson on free transfers, further defensive reinforcements are expected, especially with Cristian Romero’s future still uncertain amid ongoing interest from Atletico Madrid.

A replacement may be needed regardless, and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke has emerged as a leading candidate after impressing in the Premier League and previously working under De Zerbi on the south coast.

His familiarity with the manager’s demands only strengthens his appeal should Spurs decide to cash in on Romero.

Goalkeeper is another position likely to be addressed.

With Guglielmo Vicario expected to leave and long-term hierarchy concerns between the posts, Spurs are weighing their options. Bart Verbruggen - another of De Zerbi’s former Brighton standouts - remains firmly on his radar.

The young Dutchman is viewed as one of the Premier League’s most promising keepers and would slot seamlessly into De Zerbi’s style of play.

If Tottenham can secure Tonali while also adding a centre-back and a goalkeeper, it would represent a genuinely transformative window, giving De Zerbi a far stronger platform to push Spurs back toward the top half of the Premier League table.