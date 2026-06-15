Luka Vuskovic transfer latest: ‘Very likely’ Brighton decision revealed after Tottenham reject opening bid

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 13:07 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 13:07

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made a decision over whether to continue their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic after failing with an opening offer.

The Seagulls are preparing for life back in Europe next season after Fabian Hurzeler’s side finished eighth in the Premier League to qualify for the Conference League.

Hurzeler is keen to bolster his defensive options after seeing Adam Webster leave upon the expiration of his contract, and Vuskovic appears to have been identified as one of the club's top targets.

Last week, it was reported that Brighton submitted a bid worth €35m (£30m) for Vuskovic, who has also attracted strong interest from other ‘leading clubs’ across Europe.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Spurs immediately rejected Brighton’s offer, but the Seagulls are ‘very likely’ to return with an improved proposal.

Vuskovic is said to have already reached a verbal agreement with Brighton over a move to the Amex Stadium, and the South Coast club are currently the ‘most concrete’ team in the race for his signature.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Vuskovic keen to join Brighton despite rejected bid from Spurs

Brighton’s interest in Vuskovic comes after Spurs attempted to sign their centre-back Jan Paul Van Hecke, but saw two bids for the Dutchman turned down, as confirmed by CEO Paul Barber last week.

It is thought that Brighton are keen to sign Vuskovic regardless as to whether they agree to sell Van Hecke, but Hurzeler’s ideal scenario is to have both defenders at his disposal.

Vuskovic joined Spurs from Croatian club Hajduk Split for around £12m in July last year, and he featured for the North Londoners during last summer’s pre-season.

However, the 19-year-old was loaned out to Bundesliga side Hamburger SV for the 2025-26 campaign and made a notable impression for the German club, scoring six goals in 28 league appearances.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Vuskovic is regarded as one of Croatia’s brightest talents and could start for the national team against England in their opening Group L fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

Although Roberto De Zerbi might wish to integrate Vuskovic into his first-team plans at Spurs next season, it is understood that the youngster has ambitions of joining a club like Brighton where he will have assurances of regularly football and can take the next step in his career.