Tottenham transfer news: 'Do not take the money' - Tim Sherwood issues warning over Luka Vuskovic

By Axel Clody | 15 Jun 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 12:46

Luka Vuskovic has barely arrived at Tottenham and is already the subject of intense speculation over his future. Several clubs are closely monitoring the young Croatian defender following his impressive season on loan at Hamburg, with some reports suggesting a sale could fetch close to £25 million for Spurs.

That prospect has drawn a sharp response from Tim Sherwood. The former Tottenham manager believes the North London club would be taking a considerable risk by parting ways so quickly with a player they signed specifically for his immense potential.

Investing in talent only to sell before reaping the rewards

© Imago / Salvio Calabrese / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

For Sherwood, the logic is straightforward. Tottenham invested in Vuskovic when he was regarded as one of the most promising defenders of his generation. His loan to Hamburg was designed to continue his development before gradually integrating him into the Spurs project.

With 28 appearances and 27 starts, Vuskovic was one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga this season, to the point of being named in the league's official Team of the Season.

For the club to now consider a sale appears baffling. "I do not understand why you would want to sell a player like him. They signed him for a reason, he is a prospect," the former Spurs boss explained.

Sherwood believes the deal would hold little economic value for a club of Tottenham's stature. "It should not be about the money. What does 30 million pounds get you today? You get average players, pub players, for that kind of money!"

Spurs stand to gain far more by retaining a defender with elite potential than by recouping a sum that would not meaningfully transform their financial position in the transfer market.

A Premier League loan as the smarter alternative

© Imago / HMB Media / Fernando Soares

Sherwood is not opposed to another loan, however. The former manager believes a spell at a Premier League club could represent the ideal next step, allowing Tottenham to properly assess Vuskovic's true level before making any permanent decision.

Brighton have emerged as a particularly credible destination. "If Luka Vuskovic is not going to play regularly at Tottenham, then loan him to Brighton," Sherwood said. "You can watch him every week against Premier League opposition and make a proper judgment on his level."

Rather than selling a talent still in the midst of his development, Tottenham would retain control over his future while gaining clearer answers on his ability to establish himself in English football.