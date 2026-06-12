Tottenham transfer news: ‘£30m bid received’ from Premier League rival for up-and-coming defender

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Jun 2026 12:55 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 12:59

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a £30m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for centre-back Luka Vuskovic.

The 19-year-old was signed by Spurs from boyhood club Hajduk Split for around £12m in July last year, and featured for the club during last summer’s pre-season.

However, Vuskovic is yet to make a single competitive appearance for the North Londoners and experienced a productive loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring six goals in 28 league appearances.

The highly-rated 6ft 4in defender is currently away with the Croatia national team ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against England, and speculation over his club future continues to grow.

Hamburger had no option-to-buy clause inserted into their loan arrangement with Spurs for Vuskovic, who is set to return to North London, unless an interested suitor such as Brighton manages to strike an agreement.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Brighton table £30m Vuskovic bid amid interest from other ‘leading clubs’

The Athletic reports that a £30m offer has been submitted by Brighton for Vuskovic, while there is also said to be strong interest from other ‘leading clubs’ across Europe.

However, it is understood that Vuskovic has ambitions of joining a club like Brighton where he can play regularly and take the next step in his career.

The report adds that Vuskovic knows Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who is from Germany, and he believes that the Seagulls have shown themselves to be an excellent developing ground for young talent.

The fact that Vuskovic feels the best move for his career is to join Brighton permanently will come as a concern to Spurs, who had viewed the teenager as a promising player for the future.

However, Brighton’s pursuit of Vuskovic comes at a time when Tottenham are still hoping to sign Seagulls centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, despite seeing two bids rejected for the Dutchman.

© Imago

Vuskovic joining Brighton from Spurs could suit all parties

Spurs captain Cristian Romero is expected to leave this summer, while there is also uncertainty over the future of Radu Dragusin, who has been linked with a return to Serie A.

Should the North Londoners sell both players, they would still have three centre-back options including new signing Marcos Senesi, who has joined on a free transfer from Bournemouth to provide competition for Micky Van de Ven and Kevin Danso.

Vuskovic wants to be assured of regular first-team football and challenging for starts behind three centre-backs - potential four if Van Hecke were to join - is not ideal for a player keen to enhance his development.

Spurs may feel that selling Vuskovic for a suitable price, making profit in the process, and reinvesting that money into other transfer targets could be worthwhile, while the defender would join a Brighton side gearing up for Conference League football next season.