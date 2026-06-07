Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi handed £50m boost despite second Brighton rejection

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jun 2026 14:18 , Last updated: 07 Jun 2026 14:18

Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a second approach for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, Seagulls CEO Paul Barber has revealed.

The Lilywhites are undertaking a major reshuffle of their defensive line during the summer transfer window and have already confirmed the signing of Andy Robertson on a free transfer from Liverpool.

Spurs are also understood to have completed a deal for Marcos Senesi, who has passed his medical and will join Roberto De Zerbi's side following his release from Bournemouth.

In addition to those two low-cost signings, Tottenham are supposedly pushing to prise Van Hecke away from Brighton, where the Dutchman made his Premier League breakthrough under De Zerbi.

However, Spurs reportedly had a first bid rejected last week, and speaking to talkSPORT, Barber has now revealed that Brighton have rebuffed their London counterparts for a second time.

Tottenham see second Jan Paul van Hecke bid rejected by Brighton

© Imago / Sportimage

"There's always going to be a lot of interest in our best players, and certainly in the case of Jan Paul," Barber said. "We've been very clear that that interest has been ongoing for a while, it's coming from multiple sources.

"Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids. From that point of view, it has to be right for us as well as the player.

"We have to be in a position to make the best trades to suit our model and also to make sure that we're supporting Fabian [Hurzeler], because he's got another big season ahead of him."

Brighton paid just £1.7m to sign Van Hecke from NAC Breda in 2020, after which the Dutchman was loaned out to Heerenveen in 2020-21 and Blackburn Rovers in 2021-22 to gain senior experience.

Now 25, Van Hecke has established himself as a fundamental player for Brighton over the past two seasons, playing 70 Premier League matches and recording four goals and four assists in the process.

The 6ft 2in defender earned a call-up to the Netherlands' World Cup 2026 squad thanks to his exploits on the South Coast, including helping Brighton qualify for the upcoming Conference League.

Tottenham handed Jan Paul van Hecke boost despite Brighton rejection

© Imago

Previous reports claimed that Brighton were holding out for a £70m fee to sell Van Hecke, thus demanding Tottenham make the Netherlands international their most expensive signing of all time.

That honour is currently held by Dominic Solanke - a £65m arrival from Bournemouth in 2024 - but Brighton are not in a strong negotiating position with Van Hecke, whose deal expires in 2027.

The Seagulls are not believed to be close to agreeing a contract extension with the centre-back, though, and talkSPORT has placed their valuation of Van Hecke at £50m, so Tottenham would not have to break their all-time record to sign him.

Tottenham would make space for Van Hecke if either Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven left, but a different Spurs centre-back is apparently open to leaving this summer too.