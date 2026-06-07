Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola's side are the 'closest' to triggering £50m release clause of Yan Diomande alternative

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 14:00

Of the sides interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao, Liverpool are the closest to signing him, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds began their new era under Andoni Iraola on Thursday, with the Basque man replacing Arne Slot in the dugout following a disastrous 2025-26 Premier League season.

Iraola will need his squad to be strengthened significantly if he is to challenge for major honours next term, and perhaps the most important area to address is the forward line given Mohamed Salah has left the club.

The likes of Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola have been linked to Liverpool, though both are likely to command fees in excess of £100m.

Portuguese outlet Record claim that Liverpool are the closest side to triggering Francisco Trincao's £50m release clause this summer.

© Imago

Francisco Trincao assessed: The wrong Mohamed Salah replacement?

It would be surprising if the Reds opted to make a move for Trincao given he is 26 and does not have a strong history of production in the Portuguese league.

The Merseyiders have often signed younger talents on the cusp of reaching the next level, and while they did bring in Alexander Isak last summer, the 26-year-old had twice scored at least 21 goals in the Premier League for Newcastle United.

FRANCISCO TRINCAO'S 2025-26 FOR SPORTING LISBON Games: 45 Starts: 43 Goals: 11 Assists: 14

Trincao has failed to score more than 10 league goals in any his four seasons at Sporting Lisbon, and it is perhaps telling that he has found the back of the net on just six occasions in 33 Champions League matches.

Bringing the Portuguese winger to Anfield as a backup option on the flanks may make some sense, but £50m is a steep price to pay for a squad player.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Yan Diomande: The only Mo Salah replacement on the market?

Diomande and Barcola have arguably been the two wingers with the most credible links to Liverpool this summer, but there is a strong case that the former is the most suitable replacement for Mo Salah.

Barcola is at his best on the left flank, whereas Diomande is at his most dangerous from the right side of attack, and he also had more direct goal involvements for RB Leipzig last term (22) than his his counterpart had for Paris Saint-Germain (19).

Both players could contribute significantly for Liverpool, but the PSG star is a more awkward fit in the XI, especially if Iraola plans on using Rio Ngumoha regularly in his starting lineup.

There is a chance that Liverpool could sign Barcola and Diomande, especially after the club spent in the region of £450m in the summer of 2025, though the budget must stretch to midfield and defence.