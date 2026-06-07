Tottenham transfer news: Jan Paul van Hecke update as 'hefty' offers sent to Brighton for ideal Roberto De Zerbi defender

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jun 2026 00:15

Tottenham Hotspur will sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion barring a catastrophic breakdown between the two clubs, the newest report has revealed.

The Londoners have wasted no time this transfer window having already signed Andrew Robertson, while Marcos Senesi has reportedly signed for the club too.

Spurs have also been heavily linked to Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, though the Seagulls are said to have rejected at least two offers.

Even though the summer is in its infancy, some supporters are concerned about negotiations potentially dragging into the World Cup, which could slow down any transfer from Brighton.

Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof has claimed that there is little to be worried about, with an offer of at least £43m sent to the Seagulls, and he also reports that the defender likely to sign for Spurs even though Brighton have not yet accepted a bid.

© Imago

Jan Paul van Hecke assessed: Why do Spurs want Brighton defender?

The likes of Pep Guardiola have praised De Zerbi for his style of play, with the Italian described by many managers as one of the brightest tactical minds in modern football.

His system would not work without excellent quality in possession, and there is an argument that there is no centre-back more accomplished on the ball in the English game than Van Hecke.

The Dutchman played 61.1 successful passes per match in the Premier League last term, significantly more than Cristian Romero (42.8) and Micky van de Ven (45.7).

Van Hecke will turn 26 on June 8, and he has already played 106 Premier League games and 31 Championship matches, so perhaps De Zerbi is also keen on bringing him to the capital as his experience could revitalise a fractured backline.

© Imago

Van Hecke and Marcos Senesi: Spurs' new centre-backs?

Van Hecke prefers operating on the right side of the pitch, while Marcos Senesi prefers playing on the left, which could mean that Spurs view them as natural successors to Van de Ven and Romero.

There are few players in world football quicker than Van de Ven, but he has consistently struggled when asked to build out from the back or to defend small spaces.

While Romero's aggression can at times be useful, his temperament has proven to be costly, and his unpopularity amongst fans may make it hard to justify keeping him at the club.

Senesi and Van Hecke may not be Europe's best, but as long as they can play in De Zerbi's system and showcase a greater level of consistency than the current centre-back's in the squad, they will help improve the team's overall performances.