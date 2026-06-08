Wolves transfer news: Major Bastien Meupiyou update as European giant 'make proposal' for defender

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 10:22

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in line to receive a major windfall through growing interest in Bastien Meupiyou, specifically from Borussia Dortmund.

In August 2024, Wolves spent approximately £4.2m to sign the then-French teenager from Nantes on a long-term contract.

However, less than a year later, the centre-back departed for newly-promoted Primeira Liga club Alverca without making a single first-team appearance for the Premier League outfit.

That transfer has transformed Meupiyou's career trajectory, the 20-year-old making 30 appearances for Alverca to help guide them to a surprise 11th-placed finish in Portugal's top fight.

As a result, there was talk of Wolves either activating an alleged buy-back clause or waiting to see what offers arrived for the former France Under-18 international due to their 50% sell-on clause.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Dortmund make big-money offer for ex-Wolves starlet

According to journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, Wolves do not possess a buy-back clause for Meupiyou, as has been previously reported.

Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund have put forward a proposal worth €12m (£10.37m) plus €5m (4.32m) in add-ons.

The same report emphasises that Meupiyou is "very likely" to leave Alverca in the near future, subsequently putting Wolves in a position where they can expect a substantial boost in income.

Theoretically, Wolves are in line to generate an immediate £5.18m, which is a profit on what they originally paid for Meupiyou.

With Meupiyou only having two years left on his contract at Alverca and the potential to make several additions to the first-team squad, the assumption is that the Portuguese side will not play hardball over a sale.

© Imago

Another win for Fosun International

Owners Fosun International have justifiably received criticism for the players that have been signed for Wolves in recent years.

At the same time, though, they deserve more credit for money recouped through player sales, such as with Max Kilman, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Neto and deals such as this one.

The issue has more-often-than-not been how they reinvest the money that they receive, but that could be about to change under different faces as they prepare for a season in the Championship.