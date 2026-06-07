Tottenham transfer news: Bayern Munich make 'preliminary' contact for £12m Spurs star as Roberto De Zerbi overhauls defence

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 13:14 , Last updated: 07 Jun 2026 13:14

Bayern Munich have made preliminary contact with Tottenham Hotspur for Luka Vuskovic, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs have already been busy this summer transfer window, bringing in Andrew Robertson for free, while centre-back Marcos Senesi is said to have also completed a move to the club.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi appears to be making a number of changes in his backline, and many supporters are keen for central defender Luka Vuskovic to be integrated into the squad next term.

The 19-year-old was on loan at Hamburger SV for the 2025-26 season following the confirmation of his arrival in July 2025 from Hajduk Split for a fee of £12m.

However, journalist Gianluigi Longari reports that the Croatian is open to leaving Tottenham this summer, with Bayern Munich a leading contender for his signature alongside Premier League clubs, and he also claims that initial contact has already been made.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Luka Vuskovic future: Why Spurs should keep centre-back

Tottenham sunk as low as they possibly could without suffering Premier League relegation in 2025-26, and the team need a reset if they are to make progress next season.

Though Luka Vuskovic is only 19, trusting him as a member of the first-team squad in 2026-27 could help Spurs climb back up the table.

LUKA VUSKOVIC'S 2025-26 IN THE BUNDESLIGA Matches: 28 Starts: 27 Goals: 6 Assists: 0 Clean Sheets: 5

The centre-back played 28 times in the Bundesliga for Hamburger SV, and he ended the season having won 316 duels, the joint 11th most in the division.

Vuskovic has shown that he is already able to dominate attackers given he won 68% of his duels in the league last term, winning 55% of his ground duels and a remarkable 75% of his aerial duels.

The teenager is also capable of playing out from the back, and his ability with the ball would make him a strong fit for De Zerbi's style of play.

© Imago

Spurs transfer news: Why are Tottenham overhauling their defence?

Robertson and Senesi will add considerable Premier League experience to the squad, and their leadership will be needed given the futures of other defenders at the club are uncertain.

Captain Cristian Romero is an unpopular figure amongst fans, while Micky van de Ven has consistently been linked with moves away to the likes of Liverpool.

Tottenham may also be overhauling their defence as De Zerbi's style of play is notoriously demanding, with defenders asked to play through opposition lines.

Perhaps the head coach does not believe that his backline is currently capable of playing in his image, which would explain the club's focus on reinforcing their defence this summer.