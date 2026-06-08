Liverpool keep or sell: Who should Andoni Iraola offload in summer transfer window?

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Liverpool keep or sell: Who should Reds offload in transfer window?
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Liverpool's disastrous 2025-26 Premier League season not only saw them surrender their title to Arsenal, but it also cost manager Arne Slot his job.

Fans could not have imagined that the Reds would finish fifth with just 60 points after a summer expenditure of roughly £450m, with stars like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz arriving but ultimately failing to live up to the hopes of the Anfield faithful.

Slot was not the only casualty of the campaign, as club legends Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah both left the Reds.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Liverpool should keep and sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell

Liverpool — 2026-27 Squad

Vote for each player — all votes are optional
30 players
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Giorgi Mamardashvili
Armin Pecsi
Vitezslav Jaros
Harvey Davies
Defenders
Joe Gomez
Virgil van Dijk
Milos Kerkez
Conor Bradley
Giovanni Leoni
Kostas Tsimikas
Jeremie Frimpong
Calvin Ramsay
Jeremy Jacquet
Ifeanyi Ndukwe
Midfielders
Wataru Endo
Florian Wirtz
Dominik Szoboszlai
Alexis Mac Allister
Curtis Jones
Harvey Elliott
Ryan Gravenberch
Trey Nyoni
Stefan Bajcetic
James McConnell
Attackers
Alexander Isak
Federico Chiesa
Cody Gakpo
Hugo Ekitike
Rio Ngumoha
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Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Liverpool's squad shortly.
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Liverpool's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

Liverpool's biggest area of concern this summer is their midfield given both Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch underperformed drastically compared to the levels they reached in 2024-25.

Some of their difficulties were no doubt related to the poor setup of Slot, but it is difficult to ignore the extent to which Mac Allister struggled physically, while Gravenberch's lax approach without the ball was alarming.

New boss Andoni Iraola makes more significant physical demands of his midfielders, and they must also be strong defensively.

It would not be surprising if at least one midfielder was moved on, but Curtis Jones has also been strongly linked with an exit, and his departure would complicate the Merseysiders' plans for the 2026-27 season.

The Englishman only has one year left on his contract, so a decision will have to be made about his future sooner rather than later, while there are fears that Dominik Szoboszlai does not intend to extend his terms beyond 2028.

There are a number of issues to address in the wider squad, with midfielder Wataru Endo a periphery figure under Slot, as was forward Federico Chiesa.

Though losing either player would not represent a particularly big blow to the starting XI in most games, selling the players would leave Liverpool without any real depth.

Elsewhere, whether Kostas Tsimikas will be adequate cover for Milos Kerkez at left-back remains to be seen, and the club could face a crisis in the middle of defence if Joe Gomez cannot stay fit for the campaign.

Several stars are certain to head for the exit doors this summer, but Liverpool must avoid leaving Iraola short if the team are to experience a renaissance.

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