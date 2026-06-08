Liverpool keep or sell: Who should Andoni Iraola offload in summer transfer window?

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jun 2026 22:10

Liverpool's disastrous 2025-26 Premier League season not only saw them surrender their title to Arsenal, but it also cost manager Arne Slot his job.

Fans could not have imagined that the Reds would finish fifth with just 60 points after a summer expenditure of roughly £450m, with stars like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz arriving but ultimately failing to live up to the hopes of the Anfield faithful.

Slot was not the only casualty of the campaign, as club legends Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah both left the Reds.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Liverpool should keep and sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell Liverpool — 2026-27 Squad Vote for each player — all votes are optional 30 players Player Keep Sell Goalkeepers Alisson Becker Keep Sell Giorgi Mamardashvili Keep Sell Armin Pecsi Keep Sell Vitezslav Jaros Keep Sell Harvey Davies Keep Sell Defenders Joe Gomez Keep Sell Virgil van Dijk Keep Sell Milos Kerkez Keep Sell Conor Bradley Keep Sell Giovanni Leoni Keep Sell Kostas Tsimikas Keep Sell Jeremie Frimpong Keep Sell Calvin Ramsay Keep Sell Jeremy Jacquet Keep Sell Ifeanyi Ndukwe Keep Sell Midfielders Wataru Endo Keep Sell Florian Wirtz Keep Sell Dominik Szoboszlai Keep Sell Alexis Mac Allister Keep Sell Curtis Jones Keep Sell Harvey Elliott Keep Sell Ryan Gravenberch Keep Sell Trey Nyoni Keep Sell Stefan Bajcetic Keep Sell James McConnell Keep Sell Attackers Alexander Isak Keep Sell Federico Chiesa Keep Sell Cody Gakpo Keep Sell Hugo Ekitike Keep Sell Rio Ngumoha Keep Sell Submit votes All votes are anonymous Votes submitted! Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Liverpool’s squad shortly. Sports Mole — Liverpool Keep or Sell Voting has closed Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Liverpool's squad shortly. Sports Mole — Liverpool Keep or Sell

Liverpool's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

Liverpool's biggest area of concern this summer is their midfield given both Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch underperformed drastically compared to the levels they reached in 2024-25.

Some of their difficulties were no doubt related to the poor setup of Slot, but it is difficult to ignore the extent to which Mac Allister struggled physically, while Gravenberch's lax approach without the ball was alarming.

New boss Andoni Iraola makes more significant physical demands of his midfielders, and they must also be strong defensively.

It would not be surprising if at least one midfielder was moved on, but Curtis Jones has also been strongly linked with an exit, and his departure would complicate the Merseysiders' plans for the 2026-27 season.

The Englishman only has one year left on his contract, so a decision will have to be made about his future sooner rather than later, while there are fears that Dominik Szoboszlai does not intend to extend his terms beyond 2028.

There are a number of issues to address in the wider squad, with midfielder Wataru Endo a periphery figure under Slot, as was forward Federico Chiesa.

Though losing either player would not represent a particularly big blow to the starting XI in most games, selling the players would leave Liverpool without any real depth.

Elsewhere, whether Kostas Tsimikas will be adequate cover for Milos Kerkez at left-back remains to be seen, and the club could face a crisis in the middle of defence if Joe Gomez cannot stay fit for the campaign.

Several stars are certain to head for the exit doors this summer, but Liverpool must avoid leaving Iraola short if the team are to experience a renaissance.