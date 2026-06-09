The cruel FIFA rule stopping Rio Ngumoha from joining England 2026 World Cup squad in an injury crisis

By Lewis Blain | 09 Jun 2026 07:48

Rio Ngumoha may have stolen the headlines during England's 2026 World Cup warm-up win over New Zealand, but the Liverpool teenager will not be heading to the tournament this summer.

The 17-year-old produced a dazzling cameo and was even named Player of the Match after becoming one of the youngest debutants in England men's history.

However, despite travelling with Thomas Tuchel's squad and impressing in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, Ngumoha has no route into the final 26-man group, due to one FIFA rule.

Why can't Rio Ngumoha join England's 2026 World Cup squad if there's an injury crisis?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The reason is down to FIFA's World Cup regulations surrounding provisional squads.

Before the tournament, every nation must submit a preliminary list of up to 55 players. While managers can make changes to their final 26-man squad due to injury or illness up until 24 hours before their opening match, any replacement must come from that original 55-man list.

Ngumoha travelled with England as a training player alongside Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri, Fulham's Josh King and AFC Bournemouth gem Alex Scott to help Tuchel manage numbers during preparations.

However, unlike Scott, the Liverpool youngster was not included in England's provisional 55-man squad submitted to FIFA.

That means even if England were hit by multiple injuries before their opening match against Croatia, Ngumoha could not be called up under any circumstances.

Once the tournament starts, FIFA's rules become even stricter, with only goalkeepers eligible for emergency replacement.

Your Player of the Match connected by @EE: Rio Ngumoha! ?



A special debut ? pic.twitter.com/DJvlN5aN1R — England (@England) June 7, 2026

Should FIFA allow managers to call up travelling reserve players?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Ngumoha situation highlights a rule that feels increasingly outdated in the modern game.

The logic behind FIFA's provisional squad system is understandable, as it prevents nations from effectively selecting unlimited pools of players and ensures some level of fairness and transparency ahead of major tournaments.

However, when a player is already training with the senior squad, travelling with the team and participating in official warm-up matches, it seems cruel that he can still be completely ineligible for selection due to paperwork submitted weeks earlier.

A more flexible solution could allow managers to promote any officially registered travelling reserve player before the tournament begins. Such players are already embedded within the camp, understand the tactical plans and have effectively been part of preparations from day one.

Ngumoha's performances may not ultimately have been enough to earn a World Cup place anyway, but football fans understandably find it frustrating that a player can impress on the pitch, travel with the squad and still have absolutely no chance of making the final group because of a technicality.

That feels like a regulation FIFA should revisit before future tournaments.