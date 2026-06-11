World Cup 2026: How one Thomas Tuchel record is setting English football on fire

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Jun 2026 01:33

England have made a significant piece of footballing history on the eve of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Manager Thomas Tuchel watched his side complete their tournament preparations with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Costa Rica at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins sealed a polished performance from the Three Lions before they travel to their official base in Texas.

The dominant display followed a narrow 1-0 win over New Zealand in last weekend’s warm-up fixture.

Those back-to-back victories mean Tuchel’s squad will enter the group stage full of confidence.

England secure historic record under Tuchel

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

According to Opta, the result was England’s ninth consecutive victory in matches played away from home or at a neutral venue.

It is the longest such winning run in the history of the national team, with Tuchel having built a notably resilient defensive structure since taking charge of the side.

9 - Heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, England have now won each of their last nine games played either away or at a neutral venue - their longest ever such run. Building. pic.twitter.com/zNzPNXgGqu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 10, 2026

The German tactician prioritised physicality and squad cohesion over individual technical qualities when finalising his tournament selection.

That uncompromising approach has so far delivered immediate rewards on the pitch as the players continue to adapt to his tactical demands.

Three Lions build vital momentum for Croatia opener

© Iconsport / Azzuu/PA Images

Maintaining this unprecedented run will be crucial if England are to come through a challenging group-stage campaign featuring Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

One of the tournament favourites will begin their Group L campaign against Croatia at Dallas Stadium next Wednesday evening.

Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers is expected to keep his place in the creative midfield role behind captain Harry Kane.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is likely to remain on the bench as he continues to work on his relationship with the coaching staff.

Ending the long wait for major international silverware remains the defining objective for this generation of Three Lions players, who are aiming to deliver the nation’s first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.