Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'walk away' from £52m defender as Premier League alternative 'emerges'

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Jun 2026 00:29

Manchester United are believed to have ruled out entering a bidding war for Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown.

The Red Devils are actively seeking defensive reinforcements to strengthen their first-team squad ahead of the new campaign.

Under the guidance of manager Michael Carrick and director of football Jason Wilcox, United are keen to recruit a long-term rival for England international Luke Shaw.

Shaw has endured a number of persistent fitness problems throughout his career in Manchester, although he still featured in 38 Premier League games in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, scouts at Old Trafford are understood to have been searching for a player capable of replacing the experienced defender without any drop in quality.

However, the Red Devils have reportedly decided to pull out of the race for Brown, who is regarded as one of the most highly rated young full-backs in European football.

Man United 'walk away' from Brown transfer race

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

TEAMtalk reports that the 22-year-old defender has attracted intense interest from major clubs across the Premier League following his exceptional individual breakthrough in the Bundesliga.

Although United officials held productive preliminary discussions with the German international's representatives, Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich have now moved aggressively to secure his signature.

The Bavarian giants are currently finalising an advanced package worth in excess of €60m (£52m) to complete the transfer before the World Cup begins.

Brown is believed to have already agreed personal terms to remain in his homeland, leaving United to alter their focus toward alternative domestic defensive targets.

Red Devils 'intensify pursuit' of Newcastle full-back

© Imago

Following their decision to concede the race for Brown, Man Utd are reportedly prepared to step up their pursuit of Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

The 21-year-old full-back has emerged as the preferred option for Carrick as he seeks a dynamic player capable of challenging for a regular starting role.

Old Trafford chiefs are reportedly confident that the young English defender would be highly receptive to a high-profile switch to Manchester this summer.

However, Newcastle remain incredibly reluctant sellers and are expected to resist any initial approaches for one of their most promising academy graduates.

The recruitment team at Carrington will need to launch a concerted push over the coming weeks to test the financial resolve of the St James' Park hierarchy, who have already seen Anthony Gordon depart for Barcelona this summer.