Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'identify' 35-year-old as Altay Bayindir replacement, Senne Lammens competition

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 19:06 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 19:08

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Senne Lammens will once again be Man United's number one goalkeeper during the 2026-27 campaign following an excellent first season at Old Trafford.

Number three Tom Heaton has signed a new deal, meanwhile, but current back-up to Lammens, Altay Bayindir, is set to leave during the summer market.

Andre Onana, as it stands, will return to Old Trafford following a loan spell at Trabzonspor, but it is understood that the Cameroon international is not in Man United's plans for next season.

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Man United 'considering move' for Leeds goalkeeper Darlow

The Red Devils are therefore expected to bring in another goalkeeper this summer, and according to talkSPORT, Darlow is on the club's radar.

The report claims that the 35-year-old could be Lammens' back-up at Old Trafford next term.

Darlow made 24 appearances for Leeds during the 2025-26 campaign, conceding 29 times, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

The experienced goalkeeper started his professional career at Nottingham Forest before moving to Newcastle United in 2014, and he spent nine years with the Magpies.

Darlow moved to Leeds in the summer of 2023, and he has made 38 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

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Leeds in contract talks with Darlow

The Englishman's contract with Leeds is due to expire at the end of June, but the Whites are in talks with the goalkeeper over a new deal.

Darlow fits the bill when it comes to what would be required from a back-up goalkeeper at Man United, with the Englishman boasting Premier League experience, playing 74 times in the competition, while he is also a 15-time Wales international.