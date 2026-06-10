Jadon Sancho's Man United career assessed as Red Devils confirm 26-year-old's departure on a free transfer

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 18:26 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 18:28

Manchester United have confirmed that Jadon Sancho will be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Sancho has had a disastrous spell at Man United, with the Englishman going down as one of the club's worst-ever signings, and confirmation of his departure has now arrived.

"Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 and was also part of the 2023 Carabao Cup-winning side. The winger played 83 times for the club before he returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan and also made temporary moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa," read a club statement.

Once regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 before earning a high-profile move to Man United.

The 20-time English champions paid in the region of £73m to sign Sancho in July 2021, but he has been unable to fulfil his huge potential with the Red Devils.

© Imago

Man United confirm Sancho exit on a free transfer

Sancho will leave Man United having represented the club on 83 occasions, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

In the Premier League, the 26-year-old scored nine goals and registered six assists in 58 appearances for Man United, while he managed one goal in seven Champions League appearances and one goal in 10 Europa League appearances for the club.

Sancho's struggles at Man United led to him returning to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, while he has spent each of the last two seasons on loan at Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Chelsea rejected the chance to sign Sancho on a permanent basis in the summer of 2025, and he then played 39 times for Villa in 2025-26, scoring once and providing three assists.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

What next for Sancho?

There have been suggestions that Dortmund are interested in re-signing Sancho, but much will depend on the forward's wage demands.

Villa are also believed to be monitoring developments, with Unai Emery's team potentially signing the Englishman on a free transfer if they miss out on other targets.

Turkish outfits Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been credited with an interest, while there could potentially be offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.