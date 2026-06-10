Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils put another Serie A midfielder on 'wish list' after Ederson swoop

By Lewis Blain | 10 Jun 2026 12:52

Manchester United and their planned midfield rebuild shows no signs of slowing down despite the imminent arrival of Atalanta star Ederson.

Michael Carrick appears to want greater depth and athleticism in the middle of the park ahead of a return to Champions League football, with the Red Devils continuing to assess a range of targets across Europe.

Now another Serie A midfielder has emerged as a potential option for Old Trafford.

Man Utd could target Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to Sky Sports, Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is among the players on Manchester United's midfield wish list this summer.

The Nigeria international has impressed during his time in Italy and is understood to be open to a return to England, despite being settled at Lazio.

It is believed that the prospect of a Premier League move would appeal if a suitable opportunity arises.

Dele-Bashiru still has two years remaining on his contract, but Lazio are reportedly prepared to listen to offers in the region of €18million (£15 million), making him one of the more affordable midfield options available.

United's interest comes as the club continues to explore multiple midfield additions, with Ederson nearing completion and other names such as Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba also under firm consideration.

Who is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru?

© Imago / SOPA Images

Dele-Bashiru is a powerful, all-action midfielder capable of operating in a variety of roles across the centre of the pitch.

Standing at 6 foot 1, the former Manchester City youth product combines physicality with impressive technical ability. He is comfortable receiving possession under pressure, carries the ball effectively through midfield and possesses the athleticism to influence both boxes.

One of his biggest strengths is versatility. Dele-Bashiru has featured as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and deeper box-to-box presence during his career, giving managers flexibility depending on tactical requirements.

At the reported asking price, he could represent an intriguing option for United.

While he may not be the marquee signing supporters crave, he fits the profile of a modern Premier League midfielder - dynamic, technically sound and capable of developing further at 24 years old.

If Carrick wants greater energy and depth behind the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Ederson, then Dele-Bashiru could prove to be a smart addition.