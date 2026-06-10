Man United transfer news: Red Devils should prioritise move for perfect Michael Carrick midfielder this summer

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 19:36

Manchester United reportedly retain a long-term interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and could move for the Englishman before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are already believed to have come to an agreement with Atalanta BC over a move for Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

However, the 20-time English champions could sign three central midfielders in total this summer, with Casemiro leaving the club on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte is largely expected to depart during the upcoming market.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni are among Man United's midfield targets, but Manchester City are deemed as the favourites for the former, while incoming Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to keep the latter.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United have 'long-term interest' in Scott

According to Sky Sports News, Scott remains a long-term target for Man United, with a move before the end of the transfer window not being ruled out.

However, Bournemouth are said to be in talks with the midfielder over a new contract despite the fact that his current deal is due to run until June 2028.

Scott started his professional career with Guernsey before moving to Bristol City in 2020, making 91 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering seven assists.

The midfielder arrived at Bournemouth in the summer of 2023, and he has a record of six goals and five assists in 89 appearances for the Cherries.

Last season, Scott was a standout performer for Bournemouth, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering one assist.

© Imago

Should Man United move for Scott?

Scott was outstanding for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 campaign, and it is understood that a number of clubs are interested in his signature.

An all-action midfielder, Scott would bring energy and work-rate to the Man United midfield, while his ability on the ball was a feature of his work during the recent season.

As a result, it would make complete sense for the Red Devils to move for Scott this summer, but Bournemouth will not let the former England Under-21s international leave without a fight.