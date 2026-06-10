Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'showing interest' in 21y/o versatile Lille forward

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jun 2026 19:36

Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo as they continue to assess options ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen several areas of Michael Carrick's squad, with midfield reinforcements remaining a priority following Casemiro's departure and uncertainty surrounding the future of Manuel Ugarte.

United have already reportedly secured a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but recruitment plans at Old Trafford are unlikely to stop there.

Man Utd could look for a new striker?

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While midfield additions are high on the agenda, Manchester United could also enter the market for another forward after sanctioning Rasmus Hojlund's permanent move to Napoli.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to establish himself as a regular source of goals since arriving in Manchester, and his future could come under scrutiny should the club receive a suitable offer.

Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all enjoyed productive debut campaigns, but with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford next season, Carrick may feel further attacking depth is required.

Man Utd interested in Matias Fernandez-Pardo?

© Imago / Photo News / Tomas Sisk

According to a report from Sky Sports News, United are monitoring Lille forward Fernandez-Pardo, although any serious move may depend on whether Zirkzee remains at the club.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an encouraging campaign in Ligue 1, registering eight goals and five assists while showcasing the versatility to operate across multiple attacking positions.

That flexibility could make him an attractive option for United, particularly as Carrick looks to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Fernandez-Pardo has also earned a place in Belgium's World Cup squad, and a strong tournament could further enhance his growing reputation.

Who else on Man Utd's radar?

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Man Utd have also been heavily linked with Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers, although competition for the England international is expected to be fierce.

Villa are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of £80m, a valuation that could encourage United to explore more affordable alternatives.

Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye has likewise been mentioned as a potential target, but with three years remaining on his contract, prising him away from the Merseyside club may prove a difficult task.