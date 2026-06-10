Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: A clash of eras and styles will take centre stage

By Joel Lefevre | 10 Jun 2026 23:35

It might not have been the ideal match for bars and TV networks in Canada, but the World Cup 2026 opener for the co-hosts versus Bosnia-Herzegovina still has plenty of intriguing storylines.

Restaurant owners and Canadian broadcasters could have raked in the money had Italy qualified instead of Bosnia-Herzegovina, given the size of the Italian population across Canada, particularly in Toronto where this match takes place.

While many would rather have seen Italy face Canada, Jesse Marsch and his players might prefer facing Bosnia-Herzegovina for various reasons.

The Canucks are likely to have a packed crowd at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) cheering for them, which would not have been the case if Italy were the opponent.

Bosnia-Herzegovina might also offer Les Rouges a better opportunity to claim their first-ever points in a World Cup competition.

Two contrasting styles will be on display

© Imago

There is no rivalry to speak of between these teams, yet this promises to be a fascinating affair between the two, who are meeting for the first time.

The former Leeds United boss has been very flexible with his tactical approach since taking charge of the Canadian men in 2024.

He has had to deal with the uncertainty around captain Alphonso Davies, who has a hamstring strain and other notable starters unavailable for large portions of the year, such as Moise Bombito.

Generally, the Ivy League grad prefers his team to play on the front foot and be very aggressive, aiming to maximize his side's athleticism and speed.

That is a massive difference from what we will likely see from Bosnia-Herzegovina in the opening game of Group B on Friday.

Sergej Barbarez has built his team to be solid and compact defensively while trying to catch the opposition napping with some quick counter-attacks.

Even though there are a lot of veterans in this group, that approach has been effective, thanks in part to the intelligence of his player in finding those pockets of space.

It helps that they also have some creative talent with plenty poise and great vision in those tight spaces in the penalty area.

For that approach to be effective for Bosnia-Herzegovina at this World Cup, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic will have to be at their best as they both were in their playoff triumphs over Wales and Italy.

The Bosnians faced some tough challenges in the playoff stages, but held firm defensively to get to their first World Cup since 2014.

Canada’s speed out wide with Tajon Buchanan will not make it easy for Bosnia-Herzegovina, who are intelligent but are up there in age.

Ali Ahmed might be called upon to be a spark off the bench for Canada in the absence of Marcelo Flores, who injured his ACL for Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

A clash of eras will take place

© Iconsport / Pixsell

These two sides not only have different approaches, but each also boast a star player from a different era who are prominent figures for their respective squads.

For Bosnia-Herzegovina, there is the ageless veteran Edin Dzeko, who is dealing with a shoulder issue that has his status up in the air.

If he is cleared, he should be a target man for his side, boasting plenty of qualities that the Canadian defence will be wary of.

At 40, the Schalke attacker is still a strong aerial presence, with brilliant hold-up and link-up play and plenty of intelligence.

He is especially savvy in the attacking third, lethal on the counter, and still manages to find those pockets of space.

For Canada, the main man in Davies' likely absence will be Jonathan David, who did not have a great first season in Serie A with Juventus but is still a huge presence up top.

The 26-year-old has explosive pace, ideal for a high-pressing side like the Canadians, and he shows particularly strong movement in transition.

David excels at running off the shoulders of the last defender and is capable of scoring from all angles.

The American-born attacker brings high energy, lethal finishing, and strong vertical pressing, which the Bosnians' normally structurally sound backline will have to watch out for.

Dzeko and David are the record goalscorers for their respective national teams, and both netted six times domestically last season for their club sides.

Both of them have also netted in nearly 50% of their appearances on the international stage, and could each be heavily depended upon in this match.

These sides are being pegged by most as the two most likely second-place teams in Group B behind Switzerland.

If Dzeko is unavailable, Canada should have an advantage, though Bosnia-Herzegovina beat the odds time and again throughout the qualifying stages en route to the finals.

A victory for either side in this one would go a long way to securing themselves a place in the knockout phase for the first time.