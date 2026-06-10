Preview: Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 10 Jun 2026 02:27 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 02:38

Group B action at World Cup 2026 gets underway on Friday, with Canada seeking their first points in this competition when they welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to Toronto Stadium, also known as BMO Field.

As co-hosts, the Canadians earned an automatic berth into the finals, while the Bosnians upset Italy on penalties to book a place in this tournament for the second time.

Match preview

The first men’s World Cup match to ever take place on Canadian soil occurs in Toronto, with one of the host nations aiming to continue their consistent form of late.

Unlike their previous two finals appearances, there are much higher expectations for the national team this time around, even though the men's team have lost all six of their previous World Cup matches.

Jesse Marsch’s men have yet to lose in 2026 and are riding an eight-match unbeaten run heading into this upcoming contest.

While they have only netted twice at the World Cup before, one of which was an own goal, the Canadians come into this tournament on the back of some strong defensive showings, maintaining six clean sheets on their eight-match unbeaten run.

They have not scored a single goal in any of their previous two opening World Cup fixtures, losing 1-0 to France in 1986 and to Belgium four years ago by that same score, missing a penalty in their first match of 2022.

Friday will mark the first time the 30th-ranked team according to FIFA face the Bosnians, and Les Rouges are unbeaten in their previous six meetings against sides from Europe.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

To the surprise of many, Bosnia-Herzegovina are back in the World Cup, holding their nerve from the spot against the Italians and Wales.

This experienced group will hope to do a little better than their first appearance in 2014, when they missed the knockout stage by a single point to Nigeria.

Under Sergej Barbarez, Zmajevi are also unbeaten in their last eight games, winning their two playoff matches on penalties.

Over their last six outings, they have been sharp at the back, conceding a goal or fewer in each of those encounters, with the best World Cup betting sites putting them in third place in Group B below Canada and Switzerland.

Three of their four goals scored in the finals have come in the second half, while their only triumph (3-1 versus Iran) occurred when leading at the interval.

Bosnia will be seeking their first victory against a CONCACAF opponent on Friday since defeating Mexico 1-0 in a 2014 friendly in Chicago.

Canada form (all competitions):

Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Canadian captain Alphonso Davies is doubtful on Friday due to a hamstring strain, Jayden Nelson has replaced Marcelo Flores after the latter ruptured his ACL with Tigres, while Moise Bombito is unlikely to feature as he has yet to show he is fully recovered from a left tibia injury.

After missing the previous World Cup with a broken leg, Maxime Crepeau has been named the first-choice goalkeeper for Canada, and Jonathan Osorio will hope to feature for his hometown club.

Record goalscorer Jonathan David is one goal shy of 40 and can draw even with Mark Watson for ninth in all-time caps for the national team on Friday, while Cyle Larin and Osorio are tied for second all-time with 90 appearances each.

Despite sustaining an ankle injury late this season, Haris Tabakovic is in the Bosnian squad, though unlikely to feature on Friday.

Bosnian skipper Edin Dzeko was on the bench for their final friendly against Panama (1-1) but missed training on Tuesday leaving him in serious doubt for this game because of a shoulder injury.

Their only goal against Panama came from Nikola Katic, his second for the senior squad and his first on the international stage this year.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Burnic, Gigovic, Muharemovic, Memic; Celik, Basic, Bajraktarevic; Mahmic, Demirovic, Bazdar

We say: Canada 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada have played their share of games without Davies and found a way to win, and we expect the energy of the home crowd and the attacking depth of that group will earn a historic first World Cup triumph in this match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.