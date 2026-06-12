Canada 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: How Cyle Larin's late World Cup equaliser added pressure onto co-hosts USA

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jun 2026 22:36 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 22:50

Co-hosts Canada earned a positive point in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup, drawing 1-1 with Bosnia-Herzegovina in Group B on Friday.

Despite a nervous start, Bosnia and Herzegovina managed to make the first indentation on the scoreline from a corner just after the 20th-minute mark, and they would have taken all three points had Cyle Larin not equalised 12 minutes from time.

The draw has put them in a positive position ahead of their next two games against Switzerland and Qatar, but it has also added immense pressure onto USA.

Co-hosts Mexico and Canada have both received praise for how the tournament has unfolded so far, whereas the US has been criticised, and failure to earn a strong result in the early hours of Saturday against Paraguay could fuel negativity towards the USMNT further.

Canada 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: How the game unfolded

Canada started aggressively, using the home crowd to their advantage, and striker Jonathan David should have done better in the 17th minute instead of sending his shot straight down the middle of goal.

All five of Bosnia-Herzegovina's attempts in the first half came from set pieces, with Canada struggling to deal with dead-ball deliveries, and it was no surprise to see them take the lead in through Jovo Lukic.

Jesse Marsch's hosts were more adventurous in the second half, and though they hit the bar and forced Sead Kolasinac to make a goal-line clearance, they had no cutting edge in the final third.

It is difficult to say that Canada's increased pressure merited a win, but Cyle Larin's equaliser 12 minutes from time at least earned them a deserved point.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Canada 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Canada follow in Mexico's footsteps

There was always going to be more pressure on Canada given they are one of the tournament's three hosts, but a point against Bosnia-Herzegovina should be seen positively considering at least one win against group opponents Switzerland and Qatar is not unrealistic.

Canada's draw on Friday means two of the World Cup's three host nations have enjoyed positive results in their opening games, with Mexico having defeated South Africa on Thursday.

USA will face Paraguay at 2.00am on Saturday, and a defeat would be a disastrous start to their campaign, especially if they have ambitions of finishing in the top two of Group D.

The World Cup is often seen by host nations as a unifying event, but the controversies around extortionate pricing and restrictive visa regulations in the US has fuelled a sense of negativity in the country.

A poor outcome against Paraguay could inflame tensions further, particularly as the performances of the USMNT will inevitably be compared to that of their Mexican and Canadian counterparts.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Pressure on the US: Canada and Mexico start strong

Mexico's opener against South Africa was an entertaining affair, with three red cards and strong displays from individual players helping set an early benchmark for the tournament.

Canada may not have earned a win, but they demonstrated a resilience that will be needed if they are to advance into the knockouts.

The US have not yet played their first group game, but the eyes of the world are already on them for the wrong reasons.

Several fan groups have been denied entry into the country, ticket prices have been critiqued and referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not be officiating this summer's competition.

The US are under pressure as hosts, but a strong performance against Paraguay may bring more attention to the football on the pitch.

However, the results that co-hosts Canada and Mexico achieved mean the USMNT will be under significant scrutiny ahead of Saturday's match, and a loss would no doubt intensity the criticism the nation has received.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Canada 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: What happens next?

Canada's group opponents Qatar and Switzerland will play each other on Saturday, and while a draw might boost their hopes of topping the group, a Swiss win would make a fourth-placed finish less likely.

Eight third-placed teams will advance into the round of 32, so while second place would guarantee progression into the knockouts, head coach Marsch will know the importance of finishing ahead of at least one of Qatar or Bosnia-Herzegovina.