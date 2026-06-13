Arsenal transfer news: The Gunners 'draw up' plans for £60.4m midfielder after recent discussion

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jun 2026 16:43

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fresh from ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, the Gunners are already planning for the future, with several additions expected as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen the squad.

Bouaddi has emerged through Lille's academy system and, despite being only 18 years old, has already amassed 96 senior appearances for the French club, including 42 outings during the 2025-26 campaign.

Arsenal eye move for Ayyoub Bouaddi?

© Imago / Orange Pictures

According to Sky Switzerland, Arsenal have identified Bouaddi as one of their priority midfield targets this summer.

The North London club have reportedly been tracking the teenager for several months and have remained in regular contact with his representatives since January 2025.

The Morocco international, who is preparing for the 2026 World Cup, is regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in French football, and Arsenal have intensified their efforts to convince him that the Emirates Stadium is the ideal next step in his development.

The report claims that Arsenal are confident of seeing off competition from Paris Saint-Germain, with further talks expected to take place after the World Cup.

Arteta is also expected to play a prominent role in the club's pursuit, while Bouaddi, who is valued at around £60.4m, has reportedly indicated that he would be interested in a move to North London.

Why Arsenal have big chance to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

© Imago

One factor working in Arsenal's favour is Lille's preference to sell abroad rather than strengthen a direct domestic rival, potentially giving the Gunners an edge over PSG.

Bouaddi is understood to be one of several names on Arsenal's midfield shortlist, which also includes Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

The Premier League champions are additionally keeping tabs on Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers, although any move for the England international would likely require a substantial transfer fee.

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis has also emerged as a target in recent days, with reports suggesting that a deal worth around £34.5m could be agreed.