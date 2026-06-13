Arsenal receive new William Saliba injury update as France World Cup training report emerges

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jun 2026 06:37

Arsenal and France centre-back William Saliba was absent from Bleus training again on Friday, but there are reportedly no major concerns surrounding his fitness.

Shortly after the 25-year-old joined up with Didier Deschamps's squad, it was reported that his entire World Cup could be in jeopardy owing to a serious back injury.

Saliba apparently aggravated the injury during the Champions League final, and there were fears that the Premier League winner would be sidelined for several weeks.

Deschamps quickly played down the severity of Saliba's issue, though, and the defender played 45 minutes of France's 3-1 win over Northern Ireland on June 8 in their final warm-up friendly.

Les Bleus now prepare to commence their World Cup campaign against Senegal in Group I on Tuesday, a game in which Saliba would be expected to start alongside Dayot Upamecano in the centre of defence if fit enough.

Arsenal's William Saliba misses France training for second day running

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco/Pressinphoto

However, the former Saint-Etienne starlet did not take part in team training on Friday, raising some fears about his availability for the clash with the deposed Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Saliba and AC Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot instead underwent specific running exercises, but according to FutbolFantasy, there are 'no negative medical reports' from the France camp.

As a result, Saliba is seemingly on course to be fit for France's showdown with Senegal next week, as is Jules Kounde, despite the Barcelona man suffering a muscular strain against Northern Ireland.

The latter would be an alternative to Saliba in the heart of defence if the Arsenal centre-back is unavailable, while Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix and Real Madrid-bound Ibrahima Konate could also fill in.

Saliba is bidding to make his full World Cup debut on Tuesday, having only made one substitute appearance for Les Bleus during their run to the 2022 final in Qatar.

William Saliba injury latest: Boost or blow for Arsenal?

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

The reports that emerged from France over Saliba's injury earlier this month took Arsenal fans by surprise, and most likely the player and Deschamps too, considering he was then able to face Northern Ireland a few days later.

Saliba missing the entire World Cup would have been devastating for the defender and his country, but arguably a boost for Arsenal, as one of their fundamental performers would have been granted a complete rest over the summer.

However, Saliba might still need surgery on the issue following the World Cup, and he will risk further exacerbating the issue with any minutes he plays in North America.

Therefore, a boost for France could turn into a blow for Arsenal, although Cristhian Mosquera should be able to deputise at the start of the Premier League season if injured right-back duo Jurrien Timber and Ben White are both available by then.