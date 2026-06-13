Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick braced for £21.5m attacker bid after 'positive' discussions

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jun 2026 06:56

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to make an official bid for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford following positive discussions with the player's entourage.

The England international - who is currently away with the Three Lions preparing for the 2026 World Cup - enters the summer transfer window with his long-term future still in limbo.

Rashford excelled at Barcelona last term with 14 goals and as many assists in 49 matches, collecting a La Liga winners' medal in the process, but La Blaugrana have supposedly decided against triggering their £26m option to sign him permanently.

Instead, Barca have brought in Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, and Rashford's compatriot will compete with established starter Raphinha for minutes on the left-hand side.

Rashford was recently handed a Barcelona lifeline, but the 28-year-old is increasingly unlikely to continue his career at Camp Nou, despite his desire to remain in Catalonia.

Bayern Munich to make 'imminent' offer for Man United's Marcus Rashford

© Imago / Revierfoto

Rashford still has two years left to run on his Man United contract, and there is the possibility for the attacker to enjoy a fresh start under Michael Carrick, but the consensus is that his future still lies away from Old Trafford.

Bayern have now extended an olive branch to Rashford, according to TEAMtalk, who claim that the Bundesliga winners could make their first formal offer for the winger in the coming days.

The report adds that a proposal worth £21.5m is being prepared by Vincent Kompany's side, although Man Utd could hold out for a higher fee after demanding to Barcelona that his £26m buy option was met in full.

Furthermore, Rashford would have to accept a salary decrease to move to the Allianz Arena, as well as the fact that he would have a huge fight to earn regular starts over the likes of Luis Diaz and Harry Kane.

Nevertheless, Bayern are 'increasingly confident' of luring Rashford away from Man United, whom he has contributed 138 goals and 79 assists for in 426 matches since breaking into the first team a decade ago.

Who else could leave Man United alongside Marcus Rashford?

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Bayern's deal for Rashford accelerate quickly, the attacker could already become the fourth player to leave Man United in the summer of 2026, after Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Tyrell Malacia.

More exits are expected before the window slams shut on September 1, including for Rashford's fellow wide man Jadon Sancho, soon to return from a mixed loan spell at Aston Villa.

Sancho is supposedly keen to return to Borussia Dortmund this summer, but Man United could put a barrier in place to block the Englishman from leaving easily.

Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Manuel Ugarte are also believed to be on the chopping block at Man United, who are also growing optimistic of beating Arsenal to an £80m signing.