Chelsea transfer news: Manchester United-linked Marc Cucurella answers question on future amid speculation

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 13:00

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has suggested that no decision will be made on his future until after the World Cup.

Despite his senior status at Stamford Bridge, there has been widespread speculation regarding a potential exit for the left-back.

Cucurella has been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Although the player has indicated that he would like to return to Spain at some point, it remains unclear whether Atletico and Barcelona would be prepared to pay in excess of £40m for his signature during the summer transfer window.

Ahead of Spain's opening World Cup fixture against Cape Verde, Cucurella was quizzed on his future in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE.

© Imago / News Images

Cucurella provides update on Chelsea future

Seemingly keen to focus on representing Spain over the coming weeks, Cucurella attempted to dampen speculation over a possible transfer elsewhere.

The 27-year-old said: "Right now I don’t want to talk about that. It’s true that I’m very happy where I am, I’m very happy, my family is very happy.

"Whatever you do, don’t drive me crazy. I don’t like to be burdened with worries.

"I already have enough with what I have, with my family, without adding more worries."

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Could Cucurella delay benefit all parties?

While Chelsea are open to cashing in on Cucurella for the right price, there has been no indication that they are actively pushing to part ways with their first-choice left-back.

New head coach Xabi Alonso also allegedly wants to retain his services for his first season in charge.

Much will depend on whether Chelsea can generate in excess of £40m for a player who still has three years left on his contract.

If Cucurella can enjoy a strong World Cup with Spain, it may only encourage Atletico or Barcelona to press ahead with a suitable offer.

Despite Man United's alleged interest, there is an acceptance that Cucurella would prefer to sign for a La Liga club.

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