Chelsea transfer news: Former Enzo Maresca favourite with Conference League winners medal among four released by Blues

By Darren Plant | 10 Jun 2026 10:43

Chelsea have announced that midfielder Sam Rak-Sakyi is one of four academy players who will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of June.

While Xabi Alonso is currently deliberating over how to strengthen his first-team squad, decisions are also being made over some of the club's homegrown talent.

Under Enzo Maresca, Rak-Sakyi was provided with four appearances, the indication being that he could eventually challenge for a place in the senior-ranks.

The central-midfielder played 86 minutes of a 3-1 victory over FC Astana in the Conference League in December 2024, while also making a further three substitute outings.

Rak-Sakyi - now 21 years of age - was also an unused substitute in both of the quarter-final fixtures versus Legia Warsaw, but he would make just 12 appearances for the Under-21s during 2025-26.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea announce quartet to leave Stamford Bridge

Another player with first-team experience - Jimi Tauriainen - is also departing Chelsea on a free transfer.

Under Mauricio Pochettino during 2023-24, the midfielder was introduced as an 89th-minute substitute against Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round and in the same minute during a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in May.

The latter game was also the same evening that Josh Acheampong made his senior debut for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Richard Olise - the brother of Bayern Munich star Michael Olise - is also being allowed to join a new team after 58 appearances for the Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-21s.

Brodi Hughes will depart Chelsea after his only two outings during 2025-26 were for AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

A former England Under-18 international, Hughes contributed four goals and eight assists from 87 outings for the Blues Under-21s side.

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