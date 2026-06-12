Preview: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jun 2026 12:21 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 12:29

Ecuador and Ivory Coast face off at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the standout fixtures of the 2026 World Cup opening round.

While Germany are tipped to top Group E, the three-time African champions and La Tri will certainly have other ideas, meaning Sunday's fixture could lay down a crucial marker.

Match preview

When Ivory Coast were defeated by Greece in June 2014, few Elephants supporters would have believed that the clash in Fortaleza would be their last at a global finals for over a decade.

Instead, the three-time African champions missed out on Russia four years later and were absent from the thrilling 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Sunday night marks the Ivorian side's return to the global stage 12 years after that heartbreaking Greece fixture, with Emerse Fae's side looking to break new ground.

Having never progressed beyond the group stage, the Elephants were routinely undone by the traditional 32-team format, bowing out despite managing a victory in each of their previous appearances.

This current crop head into the 2026 finals well aware that progress is entirely possible as one of the best third-placed teams.

With most observers expecting Germany to claim top spot, the importance of Sunday's showdown between Fae's men and Ecuador cannot be overstated.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Ivory Coast's four-match winning streak will be severely tested by the South Americans, who have not tasted defeat since losing to Brazil two years ago.

Since that 1-0 loss to the Selecao — which was Sebastian Beccacece's first game in charge of La Tri — Ecuador have gone unbeaten across all competitive and friendly fixtures.

The foundation of La Seleccion's 19-match unbeaten run is a resilient backline that has kept 13 clean sheets during this period.

However, a side averaging just a goal per game may need to find greater attacking fluency to convert draws into wins, given that only eight of those 20 matches ended in victory.

Ecuador's pragmatic approach should serve them well in tournament football, but goals must come from somewhere if La Tri are to possess a genuine cutting edge.

It remains to be seen whether the South Americans can discover enough potency up front to secure vital victories on the grandest stage.

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

W

Ecuador form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

W

W

The view from Ivory Coast

Romain Lantheaume, Afrik-Foot

Ecuador's pressing and the physical intensity they are capable of imposing represent a real challenge for Ivory Coast.

The 2024 African champions are coming off a mixed AFCON campaign, which ended with the loss of their title in the quarter-finals and did not necessarily inspire much optimism ahead of the World Cup.

However, their victories in warm-up matches against South Korea, Scotland and especially France have understandably given fans more reason to be optimistic.

Even so, the task still seems a bit too steep against Ecuador, who have more experience in this type of high-profile encounter and caused major problems for an African heavyweight like Morocco in March (1-1).

The possible absence of defensive leader Evan Ndicka, who has been sidelined with an injury for several weeks, could also prove significant.

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Evan Ndicka has been sidelined since picking up an injury in the Rome derby last month, and the centre-back's thigh issue is likely to rule him out of Sunday's opener.

While that remains Fae's sole injury concern ahead of their World Cup curtain-raiser, the Ivory Coast boss faces several selection dilemmas, particularly in attack.

Given the wealth of talent out wide, including Amad Diallo, Liverpool target Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe and Simon Adingra, the Elephants' primary threat is expected to come from the flanks.

With Sebastien Haller left out of the squad, it will be fascinating to see who gets the nod up front, as potential options Elye Wahi, Evan Guessand and Ange-Yoan Bonny share just four international goals between them.

While Ecuador boast a relatively clean bill of health, doubts remain over the fitness of their talismanic captain and primary goal threat, Enner Valencia.

Valencia is considered a minor doubt for Sunday's clash, which is a significant worry given the 49-goal forward is the only player in the squad with a double-figure international tally.

With Gonzalo Plata the next highest scorer on eight goals, the South Americans' heavy reliance on their veteran frontman for final-third productivity is clear.

Despite a lack of goals outside of Valencia, La Tri boast an abundance of elite talent, featuring Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho and teenage sensation Kendry Paez.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia

We say: Ivory Coast 1-1 Ecuador

While Ecuador's miserly defence gives them a fighting chance against anyone, the sheer quality of the Ivory Coast frontline suggests La Tri will struggle to keep a 14th clean sheet under Beccacece.

Nevertheless, the South Americans are notoriously resilient, suggesting that a hard-fought draw could be on the cards in Philadelphia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.