Player Ratings: Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast player ratings: Pepe brace steals the show from Diomande in historic Group E win

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 00:02

Ivory Coast sealed their historic first-ever place in the World Cup last 32 with a 2-0 victory over Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, with Nicolas Pepe's brace securing a night that will be remembered for generations by Elephants supporters.

The Villarreal winger returned to the starting XI after being dropped for the defeat to Germany and delivered the performance of the group stage from an Ivory Coast perspective, with Yan Diomande providing the creative foundation for both goals. Curacao, to their considerable credit, were more than obliging participants and should leave this tournament with their reputation enhanced.

Ivory Coast player ratings vs. Curacao — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Yahia Fofana — 6/10

Alert from the start, producing a smart save to deny Tahith Chong's early long-range effort and handling his aerial duties with greater authority than he had managed in the defeat to Germany. A steady and reliable night.

DEFENDERS

Guela Doue — 5/10

Stepping in for the injured Wilfried Singo at right-back, the full-back offered an encouraging attacking contribution in the second half but was directly involved in Curacao's best chance of the first period after an error in his own half.

Odilon Kossounou — 6/10

The Atalanta centre-back was a composed presence throughout, dealing with Curacao's direct play effectively and contributing to the clean sheet.

Ousmane Diomande — 6/10

Starting in place of Emmanuel Agbadou, the Sporting Lisbon centre-back earned his place with a solid display. He was competitive in the duel and clean with his passing when Ivory Coast built from the back.

Christopher Operi — 6/10

Preferred to Ghislain Konan at left-back and justified the selection. Offered more in the construction phase than his predecessor had across the group stage and showed good mobility to support the attack throughout.

MIDFIELDERS

Amad Diallo — 5.5/10

A lively technical display that included fine moments of combination play with Pepe, but the Manchester United winger could not find the finish his evening demanded. One effort drifted narrowly wide early in the match; another was deflected off the face of Jurien Gaari and behind.

Ibrahim Sangare — 6/10

Provided the decisive forward pass for Pepe's second goal, picking out his team-mate with an incisive through ball that cut through Curacao's defensive block. Did his defensive duties without complaint and contributed to the structure that kept the Elephants organised.

Franck Kessie — 5/10

A willing and generous captain in terms of effort and involvement, but Kessie found his usual quality in the final third elusive. He came closest in two separate moments inside the area — both of which ended without reward, and one of which involved an unfortunate collision with Bonny in a promising position.

Yan Diomande — 7/10

The creator in chief. Diomande was at the heart of everything positive Ivory Coast produced, causing problems down the left flank and delivering the assist for Pepe's opening goal. He also provided a sumptuous ball for a second-half opportunity that Kessie and Bonny failed to convert between them. His defensive efforts were equally appreciated on a night when Curacao's transitions tested the back line.

Nicolas Pépé takes the honours as your @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match. ?



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/6D0AmfcWzr — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

FORWARDS

Nicolas Pepe — 8/10

The story of the evening belongs to him. Dropped to the bench for the Germany defeat after starting against Ecuador, and having been omitted from the AFCON 2025 squad — a snub that clearly hurt — Pepe channelled all of that frustration into a performance of genuine quality. He was involved in everything that worked for Ivory Coast in attack, combined beautifully with his team-mates and was clinical when the moment demanded it — converting both of his meaningful opportunities to score the goals that delivered a moment Ivory Coast supporters will never forget.

Ange-Yoan Bonny — 5/10

Another difficult evening for the young striker, who was more visible in his defensive pressing and second-ball battles than in the final third. The collision with Kessie that ended a clear scoring opportunity summed up an evening when nothing quite fell for him.

SUBSTITUTES

Christ Inao Oulai — 5/10

Entered at half-time when boss Emerse Fae switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3. Produced a relatively neutral introduction without the decisive impact he has shown in other competitions.

Bazoumana Toure — No rating

Elye Wahi — No rating

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker arrived late in the match and was denied by an impressive late stop from Eloy Room, but had insufficient time to merit an individual assessment.

Oumar Diakite — No rating

Jean Michael Seri — No rating

?? Côte d'Ivoire have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Curacao player ratings vs. Ivory Coast — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Eloy Room — 4.5/10

The Inter Miami shot-stopper was the undisputed hero of Curacao's goalless draw with Ecuador, producing a staggering 15 saves. He had little chance with either goal on Thursday evening and had to wait until stoppage time before being called upon to make any genuine intervention, denying Wahi late on.

DEFENDERS

Joshua Brenet — 4/10

An evening to forget for the right wing-back, whose loose pass in the first half gave Ivory Coast possession in the build-up to Pepe's opener. He was regularly caught in behind and could not recover the confidence to influence the match in a positive direction.

Jurien Gaari — 4/10

Armando Obispo — 5/10

Sherel Floranus — 5/10

Deveron Fonville — 5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Tahith Chong — 6/10

The standout performer for Curacao and the embodiment of their willingness to compete without fear. He tested Fofana with a long-range strike in the early stages and was a consistent creative threat on the counter-attack, repeatedly taking the ball forward with pace and directness.

Livano Comenencia — 5/10

Leandro Bacuna — 5/10

Juninho Bacuna — 4/10

FORWARD

Jurgen Locadia — 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Jeremy Antonisse — No rating

Tyrese Noslin — No rating

Gervane Kastaneer — No rating

Brandley Kuwastats — No rating

Shurandy Sambo — No rating