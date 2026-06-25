Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast: Pepe becomes unlikely hero with brace to seal Ivory Coast's first World Cup last-32 spot

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 23:11

Ivory Coast made World Cup history at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday evening, reaching the last 32 of the 2026 tournament for the first time in their history after Nicolas Pepe's brace secured a 2-0 victory over Curacao.

It was a night the Elephants had been chasing for four World Cup campaigns. Three previous attempts to emerge from the group stage had ended in failure. In Philadelphia, on matchday three of Group E, they finally got there — and they did so with something to spare, despite moments of anxiety that threatened to complicate the occasion.

The qualification makes Ivory Coast the eighth African nation to advance beyond the group stage of a World Cup, following Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Algeria and South Africa, who had booked their own place in the last 32 just hours earlier.

Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast: how the game unfolded

Both sides showed visible signs of tension in the early stages, but Ivory Coast broke the deadlock from their very first clear opening. Yan Diomande capitalised on a poor Curacao turnover deep in the Ivory Coast half, driving forward before picking out Pepe in the area. The Villarreal winger arrived at the far post and converted at close range.

Emerse Fae's side did not have it entirely their own way, however. Curacao, who had been rather more than the straightforward afternoon that many anticipated before the tournament, refused to fold. Tahith Chong caused problems with his directness, and a dangerous effort from Floranus struck the crossbar of Yahia Fofana's goal just after the interval — the most alarming moment of a nervously managed second half.

?? Côte d'Ivoire have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Ivory Coast wasted several opportunities that would have killed the tie off entirely. Captain Franck Kessie and Ange-Yoan Bonny became entangled in the area from a superb Diomande ball, while Amad Diallo and Kessie both had shots blocked. A late chance for Eintracht Frankfurt's Elye Wahi to put the evening beyond any doubt was denied by Eloy Room.

But when Ivory Coast needed a moment of quality to settle things, Pepe delivered it. Ibrahim Sangare's forward pass opened the Curacao defence on the counterattack, and the Villarreal man converted the finish with the kind of composed authority that had been missing from the Elephants' earlier attempts.

Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast: Pepe's night of personal redemption

Pepe had started the group opener against Ecuador before being dropped to the bench for the defeat to Germany. He had also been left out of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 squad, a slight that had wounded him deeply. Neither absence defined him on Thursday evening. Quick in the contest, creative in his combinations, and ultimately the match-winner, the 32-year-old Villarreal winger helped write one of the better pages in Ivory Coast's international history.

Côte d'Ivoire secure an historic place in the knockouts! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Boss Fae will now turn his attention to the last 32, where his side face the runner-up of Group I. Norway currently occupy that position, but France could yet take it depending on the result of Friday's match between the two sides. That fixture takes place on Tuesday 30 June at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with kick-off at 6pm UK time.