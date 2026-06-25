Ivory Coast World Cup 2026: Why Fae's young Elephants could emerge as the tournament's ultimate dark horse

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 00:52

Ivory Coast made World Cup history by qualifying for the last 32 for the first time. Their reward is a meeting with either Norway or France, followed by a potential fixture against Brazil should they advance. On paper, that is a difficult path. In practice, it may be exactly the draw that suits Emerse Fae's side.

Here are three reasons to believe the Elephants' best moments at this tournament may still be ahead of them.

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026: a golden generation ready to shine

Ivory Coast arrived at this World Cup with a remarkable collection of young talent, and few — if any — squads at this tournament can match the depth of attacking youth at Fae's disposal.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United, Yan Diomande, Bazoumana Toure and Christ Inao Oulai all represent a generation of players built for exactly the high-intensity, high-stakes football that knockout football demands. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Elye Wahi offer further attacking variety as the campaign progresses, with Bonny having edged ahead in the pecking order at centre-forward.

?? Côte d'Ivoire have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Of the group, Diomande and Diallo have made the strongest impressions so far. Diomande was directly involved in multiple goals across the three group games; Diallo's decisive strike against Ecuador was among the more important goals Ivory Coast have ever scored at a World Cup. Both now carry the status of indisputable starters and will be expected to carry that form into the knockouts.

This type of squad profile — young, direct, hungry and without the weight of established reputation to carry — is precisely the kind that the World Cup rewards at the business end.

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026: a draw that suits the Elephants perfectly

There is something almost counterintuitive about Ivory Coast's optimism. They could yet face Norway, France and Brazil in successive knockout rounds — three of the most formidable opponents any side could draw.

But Fae's side are at their most dangerous as underdogs against stronger opponents. Their performance against Germany — a 2-1 defeat that flattered the European side and exposed vulnerabilities that a better-organised outfit might have punished further — demonstrated the capacity to unsettle high-quality opposition on the counter-attack. Diomande's ability to devour space at pace, Diallo's instinctive one-on-one brilliance and — when fit — the direct runs of Galatasaray's Wilfried Singo, currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, give Ivory Coast the profile to punish any team that commits numbers forward.

Côte d'Ivoire secure an historic place in the knockouts! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Morocco's 2022 run to the semi-finals demonstrated clearly that the underdog costume can be an advantage at a World Cup rather than a burden, and Ivory Coast share many of the qualities that made that campaign so remarkable.

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026: a bench depth that most rivals cannot match

Fae has started 18 different players across the group stage, making five changes to his starting lineup between the first and second fixtures and four between the second and third. The tactical flexibility that underpins those decisions — including the half-time switch from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 against Curacao — suggests a boss who is comfortable reshaping his side to manage specific opponents rather than relying on a fixed system.

In midfield, Franck Kessie is the only truly indispensable figure, with Ibrahim Sangare, Inao Oulai and Seko Fofana rotating around him depending on the tactical demands of each match. Nicolas Pepe — who scored twice as a recalled starter against Curacao after being benched for the Germany fixture — adds a further option in the attacking unit.

And crucially, Ivory Coast have not yet deployed their theoretical defensive leader at all. Evan Ndicka, who missed the entire group stage through injury, has been in training in recent days and could yet be available for the knockout rounds. Should he return to fitness, Fae would have a fully fit and battle-hardened squad at his disposal — a prospect that represents perhaps the most intriguing unknown in the Elephants' campaign.